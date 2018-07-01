McLaren

Starting from the pit-lane, Fernando Alonso drove with all his customary spirit and fire to take eighth place in today’s Austrian Grand Prix – four of the hardest earned world championship points of his long career.

Fernando capitalised on a Virtual Safety Car to make his pit-stop, then relentlessly cut through the pack, benefiting from a handful of retirements ahead of him, then some decisive passing moves, to move into eighth with a handful of laps remaining.

Stoffel endured a difficult race. His front wing was broken in a lap-one tap at the apex of Turn Three; after an over-long pit-stop he spent the first half of his race attempting to steer clear of the leaders as he was lapped.

From early in the race, he began complaining of an intermittent gear-shift, and was forced to retire with a gearbox problem on lap 65.

Fernando Alonso

“I’m very happy – we didn’t expect points today, so that was a very nice surprise.

“It was a strange race. I started from the pit-lane, was then running 19th after the first laps, then I got stuck behind a group of cars and wasn’t able to run at my proper pace. Also, the front wing we ran was last year’s, so we didn’t know exactly how it would behave with the rest of the aero package.

“The race was quite chaotic: the hot track temperatures caused a lot of blistering for everybody, but I was able to take care of them and capitalise on that.

“The points were a nice reward, but we need to keep improving. The next race is our home grand prix and we need to be more competitive there.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“It was a normal racing incident on lap one: into Turn Three, there were three or four cars side by side, and that corner closes up at the apex and the exit. There was no way to avoid contact, unfortunately.

“After pitting for a new nose, I came back out in traffic, getting blue flags straight away as the leaders went past me. It was very frustrating to have to let all the cars through.

“Towards the end, I got some clear laps and managed to overtake some cars again. There was some pace in the car – if you look at the lap-times, we were much more competitive today than we were in qualifying. That’s a plus.

“The team getting another few points is another positive to take away from a difficult weekend.”

Eric Boullier

“Fernando’s eighth-place finish was a fine example of his determination and never-say-die attitude. At the start of the race, when he was sat in his car in the garage, a points finish certainly didn’t look likely – but he drove superbly, looked after his tyres, and really put the hammer down when it was critical. His pursuit and pass of Charles Leclerc also shows there’s a bit more pace in the car on a Sunday than is usually evident on a Saturday. We’ll keep working to further unlock that.

“Stoffel’s race was always going to be difficult after his lap-one clash at Turn Three. It was just a racing incident – there were a lot of cars side by side – and he was unfortunate to lose out. The first half of his race was dictated by traffic; he had to keep letting the leader past and couldn’t get into a rhythm.

“After a difficult couple of grands prix, we head to our home race at Silverstone hopeful of a more rewarding weekend.”

Force India

Force India scored 14 points in today’s Austrian Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez finishing in sixth and seventh places respectively.

ESTEBAN OCON

“I’m happy with this result and it’s a very good day for the team. We can be really pleased with our performance today. We managed our tyres well and made the one-stop race work when others around us were struggling. We kept our tyres going until the end and we also showed great teamwork with Checo as we swapped places to chase Magnussen. I think we showed where this team is strong. Hopefully the next updates will keep bringing performance to the car and we can keep the momentum going. The championship battle in the midfield is going to be very close until the end of the season and we need to keep pushing.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“It’s been a really positive day for the team. We have come away with important points from a weekend that was quite challenging in the lead up to the race. Starting from P15 on the grid and finishing seventh is a great effort and we should be proud of this achievement. Yes, there were some cars that retired ahead of us, but we raced well and made our strategy work so that we could take advantage of these opportunities. We didn’t pit under the Virtual Safety Car, like many others did, but the strategy we chose worked really well and I had strong pace all afternoon, especially in the closing laps. I wanted to chase down Magnussen at the end, but it just wasn’t possible.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“Today’s result represents a very well executed race by the entire team. We kept out of trouble in the opening laps and then made some excellent calls from the pit wall to keep Esteban and Sergio in contention for points. The race pace was solid and Esteban and Sergio worked well together as we tried to chase down Magnussen. To score 14 points from a weekend where we didn’t optimise our Friday and Saturday sessions helps make today’s performance more satisfying and is a nice way to celebrate our 200th race as Force India.”

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team earned a double-points finish in the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg with drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the ninth round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Grosjean’s fourth-place drive is the best finish for Haas F1 Team in its three-year tenure, and with Magnussen securing fifth, it marked the best collective result for the American squad, and it came in its milestone 50th grand prix. It was also Haas F1 Team’s first double-points result of the season and its third in team history, with the previous one coming last October in the Japanese Grand Prix.

The haul of 22 points bumped Haas F1 Team up to fifth in the constructors’ standings to leapfrog Force India and McLaren. Haas F1 Team now has 49 points and is 13 points behind fourth-place Renault with a five-point margin over sixth-place McLaren, a seven-point gap to seventh-place Force India and a 30-point advantage over eighth-place Toro Rosso. With 12 races still remaining in 2018, Haas F1 Team has already surpassed its point tally from last season where it scored 47 points, 18 more than the total earned in its debut in 2016.

The genesis of Haas F1 Team’s strong finish on Sunday came from a strong qualifying effort on Saturday. Grosjean qualified sixth, but was able to start fifth after third-place qualifier Sebastian Vettel was served a five-place grid penalty. Magnussen qualified a solid eighth.

Each performed well at the drop of the green flag, but seventh-place starter Daniel Ricciardo quickly maneuvered his Red Bull past Grosjean at the onset of lap one while Vettel powered his Scuderia Ferrari by Grosjean a lap later. After three laps, Grosjean was seventh and Magnussen was eighth.

Both Haas F1 Team drivers employed a one-stop strategy in the 71-lap race around the 4.318-kilometer (2.683-mile), 10-turn circuit, swapping the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tires they used to start the race for a new set of Yellow softs that carried them to the finish. However, they made their scheduled stops under different circumstances.

When polesitter Valtteri Bottas encountered a mechanical problem on lap 14 and stopped his Mercedes on the track, a full-course yellow flag brought out the Virtual Safety Car (VSC). Grosjean took advantage of the opportunity and ducked into the pits on lap 15, along with many of his counterparts, and emerged in eighth place.

Magnussen stayed out to pick up sixth place, and remained there until he made his scheduled pit stop under green on lap 28, dropping him to ninth. This brought Grosjean to sixth, as he grabbed seventh a lap prior when Sergio Perez pitted his Force India.

Magnussen regained eighth when Carlos Sainz Jr., pitted his Renault on lap 34. He then set his sights on seventh-place Esteban Ocon, eventually passing the Force India driver on lap 48.

With 20 laps remaining, Grosjean was sixth and Magnussen was seventh, and it appeared this is where they would finish. But on lap 54, fifth-place Ricciardo was forced to retire his Red Bull, handing fifth to Grosjean and sixth to Magnussen. Then on lap 63, fourth-place Lewis Hamilton joined Ricciardo on the sidelines, with his Mercedes losing power and stopping on the circuit. This brought Grosjean up to fourth and Magnussen to fifth, with each driver wheeling their Haas VF-18s to an impressive top-five result.

While Haas F1 Team earned constructors’ points at the Red Bull Ring, each driver earned points toward the 2018 championship. Magnussen is an impressive seventh with 37 points and Grosjean is 15th with 12 points.

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix by 1.504 seconds over Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen. The win was the fourth of Verstappen’s Formula One career, his first this season and his first at the Red Bull Ring.

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes with the British Grand Prix July 8 at Silverstone Circuit.

Romain Grosjean

“It’s a great day for all of us, the whole team. They deserve such a good result with the cars finishing fourth and fifth. It’s incredible for our 50th grand prix. I’m so, so happy for all the guys. We’ve done an amazing job all weekend. We had some luck in the race with the Mercedes cars not finishing, but it’s been a great weekend and we can really build on that. There are still a few things we can improve here and there, but I’m happy we managed to get that long stint on the tires. The last 20 laps were not fun – there were blisters on the rears – and I was afraid they were going to explode at any time. I am just so happy that we hung in there and finished fourth and fifth.”

Kevin Magnussen

“We’ve had a very good weekend. To challenge for top-five, we didn’t expect that. We finished both cars in the top-five, and that’s an incredible job from the team and I’m really proud of the whole team. We were struggling with blistering on the tires – the whole of the soft stint. They blistered very badly. I managed that, and then had pressure from behind, so I had to push, but I had a good race. We’ve shown this weekend that we’ve got a good car. Actually, it’s not only this weekend – we’ve shown all year that the car is very competitive. We’ve just got to keep going like this.”

Gunther Steiner

“A fantastic weekend for the whole team. We can be proud of our workforce, for all the guys. It’s just a great day, and on the 50th race, to finish fourth and fifth, what more can you wish for?”

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“I think that was one of the most difficult races I’ve had. Stoffel and I had contact at Turn 3 on the first lap which caused heavy damage to my floor and after that the car was sliding everywhere. I gave it my best and we were running inside of the points, but it was super difficult to drive the car and in the end I had no grip left on my tyres. It’s a shame to finish so close to the points. We brought an updated aero package to Austria this weekend, but with the damage I had on the floor, we lost a lot of downforce and we didn’t get a clear read on it. Today there was a real opportunity to score points as we were running 8th with a few laps to go so it’s a shame, but the potential is there. Now we have to focus on Silverstone next week and make a step forward.”

Brendon Hartley

“We made a few changes to the aero balance compared to qualifying so I felt much better with the car today. In the first part of the race I seemed to struggle compared to the Saubers around me, but as the tyres got older, the car came alive and was getting stronger. Points were always going to be tough today, but I was battling with Ericsson and he finished 9th, so it’s a bit disappointing to see that! We were clearly really strong on tyres today but then something failed on the rear of the car. Initially I thought it was a puncture because I could feel something moving on the rear, but I’m not entirely sure what the issue is. We’ll look into the cause tonight and hopefully come back stronger next week in Silverstone.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“Brendon was running tenth, doing a good job of managing his tyres, when he had to stop with an issue not related to the PU and Pierre was comfortably in the points, until in the closing stages, his tyres went off and he slipped down to eleventh. It’s a shame, but with another race weekend starting on Friday, we head to Silverstone to try again at what is something of a home race, as our European F1 base is just down the road in Milton Keynes.”

Williams

Lance Stroll finished 13th and Sergey Sirotkin 14th in the Austrian GP

Lance had a strong start and made up two places to P11 whilst Sergey initially dropped to P17 avoiding collisions

Lance made his first pitstop on lap 15 to switch to the Pirelli soft tyre

On lap 21, Sergey continued to climb and reached P11 before also pitting for the Pirelli soft tyre

After the battle for 14th with Leclerc, Lance was P15 and Sergey P17

Sergey and Lance both made a second pit stop in the final stages, with Sergey switching onto the ultrasoft tyre and Lance onto the supersoft

*Lance Stroll was given a 10 second time penalty plus 3 penalty points on his licence for ignoring blue flags which dropped him to 14th and moved Sergey up to 13th

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

It is good to get two cars home as many teams didn’t manage that, but, having said that, overall it was a disappointing day for us. The expectations on pace were higher than we saw this afternoon, where, ultimately we weren’t quick enough to get points on a day when a lot of points were on the table. We had a good one-stop strategy that would have worked until our pace fell apart. We then had enough of a gap for a free stop towards the end, and so pitted both cars again to protect against any tyre wear issues in the final laps.

Lance Stroll

I thought we could do better today. Looking where we were in qualifying, I hoped we could potentially fight with some of the other teams, but unfortunately today was kind of the same story but a different day. I had a decent start, gained some positions, but from there it was just survival and we were really slow to the end as we struggled with pace. We were struggling with tyres, temperatures and everything and couldn’t really do anything with our strategy today.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a very disappointing race. Straight away at the start I was doing so well, but every time I was on the inside and very close to the collisions. However, with traffic ahead I was always slowing down to not hit the cars in front. Instead of gaining the positions, I’m afraid I lost a bit. From then onwards, I was in clean air and everything looked ok and I was keeping a few cars behind me. We pitted early and tried to be quite aggressive and push hard straight away in the second stint, but, I ran out of tyres. So overall, a disappointing day.

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula Team endured a frustrating Eyetime Grosser Preis von Österreich as Nico Hülkenberg’s charge went up in smoke and Carlos Sainz’ run was hampered by extensive tyre blistering at the Red Bull Ring.

After a solid start, Nico was forced to retire from P9 on the eleventh tour due to a suspected turbo failure. Carlos was quick off the line too, but repeated tyre blistering arrested his potential, meaning an eventual P12 finish. Today’s result was the team’s worst since last year’s Mexican Grand Prix, however it remains in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Nico Hülkenberg

“Obviously it wasn’t a great afternoon for the team. I suffered a loss of power and then the car went up in smoke and that was the end of our day. Carlos struggled as well, maybe because of the hotter temperatures today, and that made tyres hard to keep under control with a lot of blistering. It was a tough and disappointing afternoon, so we just refocus on Silverstone to make amends in a few days’ time.”

Carlos Sainz

“We had a lot of blistering on our tyres today and we need to investigate why. They degraded massively and a problem in the second pit-stop didn’t help either. We missed out on big points unfortunately. We have another opportunity next weekend to bounce back, and there will be a lot of preparation work in the build-up this week. There is no reason why we shouldn’t be up in the top ten again so I’m very positive for Silverstone."

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal:

“Over the course of a 21 race calendar, there will always be good and bad weekends. This one is certainly in the latter category. It was a very tough Austrian Grand Prix with a number of problems that we’ve had to face, especially today. Nico’s retirement looks to be due to a turbo issue. We will have containment measures in the very near future. It brought Nico’s race to a stop after a good start and he had been in the mix for what turned out to be an eventful race. Carlos made a decent start and we thought we had made the right decision stopping under the VSC. We were in the fight in the top ten when suddenly Carlos experienced massive blistering from his tyres and we were left with no option but to serve an extra stop delayed by some damage to his car. This degradation is something we hadn’t seen on Friday, and we weren’t the only team to suffer in this manner today, probably due to very different climatic conditions. Our tough weekend was lightened by Max Verstappen’s win, in front of so many of his and Red Bull’s fans. We must stay motivated and stay focused. There will be plenty of opportunities to recover from today provided we react appropriately.”

Sauber

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team gave a strong performance at the 2018 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix with both drivers finishing in the points. Starting from P17 due to a 5-position grid penalty (gearbox change), Charles Leclerc made a good start and gained several positions. His race was hindered when he went wide on lap two and fell back to P19. From that moment on, he started a strong recovery, fighting his way back into the midfield. It was also a strong Grand Prix for Marcus Ericsson, who showed consistently strong pace throughout the race. Having started from P18, he progressed step-by-step and finished the race to score points for the second time this season. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team departs Austria with three new points to its tally – with Charles Leclerc finishing in P9 (2 points) and Marcus Ericsson in P10 (1 point).

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is currently in 9th place in the Constructors’ Championship (16 points). In the Drivers’ Championship, Charles Leclerc currently holds P14 (13 points), while Marcus Ericsson is in P18 (3 points).

Marcus Ericsson

“It was a great race. I felt good in the car, and had strong pace right from the start of the race. Our strategy worked very well. We also had another fast pitstop from the mechanics and I am really proud of the crew. It is a great result for the team to have both cars finish in the points today, especially after the difficult qualifying yesterday. We can all be proud of how we bounced back. I am really happy for the team and myself. I look forward to Silverstone, one of my favourite tracks.”

Charles Leclerc

“It was an exciting day. After advancing quite a bit at the start, I fell back after a few laps and had a tough job ahead of me to recover enough positions to score some points. There was a lot of action during the race, and some good overtakes, so I really enjoyed driving today. It is great for the team that both cars finished in the top 10. This is an extra boost of motivation for all of us ahead of the upcoming races, and I look forward to seeing what they will have in store for us.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“It was a very good race for us. Both our drivers made a great recovery after starting from quite far back on the grid. To have two cars finish in the points today is an important achievement for the whole team, both at the track and in the factory. This is another sign for us that we are moving in the right direction. We have to keep our focus on continuing in this direction for the next few races to finish the first half of the season on a positive note.”

Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport experience a double DNF in Austria

After scoring points in 33 consecutive races, Lewis had to retire his car today after he lost fuel pressure on lap 63 – ending the longest point-scoring run in Formula One history

Pole-setter Valtteri experienced a retirement owing to a loss of hydraulic pressure on lap 14

Sebastian Vettel (146 points) leads the Drivers’ Championship from Lewis (145 points) with Valtteri (92 points) in P6

Ferrari (247 points) lead the Constructors’ Championship by 10 points from Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport (237 points)

Lewis Hamilton

This is definitely the worst weekend that I can remember for a long time. Everyone in the team will be feeling pain today, but we’v e got to take out the positives of the weekend. The car has been great all weekend, we were quickest and we’ve had such great reliability for so many years. So as painful as it is, we have to take the rough with the smooth. I have every confidence in my team that we will be able to bounce back. We can’t throw away points, so we will have to find a bullet-proof method going forward. We will work on it and we will try to re-evaluate and come back stronger.

Valtteri Bottas

The luck I’m having this year feels like a bit of a bad joke at the moment. My start was not ideal; I had quite a bit of wheel spin and there was less grip than we expected, so I dropped a few places. Going into Turn 3, I could recover two places and was back in second place. After that the car felt strong, we were running well, but then I suddenly experienced a loss of hydraulic pressure. There was nothing I could have done to prevent the DNF. We need to investigate and find the cause of the issues we had today, but I’m sure we will recover from this result. I guess it was just not meant to be today – but one day it will be.

Toto Wolff

For me and for the team, this is the most painful day of the last six years – to lose a possible 1-2 finish in this way, through our own mistakes and unreliability, just hurts so much. We had a spectacular first lap: a great getaway for Lewis and Valtteri battling back into P2 under braking for Turn 4. For the first 13 laps, it looked good, with both drivers in control and managing the pace well. The first blow was Valtteri’s retirement after losing hydraulic pressure – this brought out the VSC. We decided to leave Lewis on track for one lap, because we thought it would take longer to clear the car from its position, and be able to react what the cars behind us did on the following lap. But the VSC cleared sooner than predicted; we simply made the wrong decision. That left Lewis with an uphill battle – we pitted soon after racing resumed, put him on the soft tyre, and he then had to try and make up the ground on track. In doing so, the rear tyres blistered, he lost position to Sebastian, then we decided to pit again as there was nothing to lose from doing so – but, shortly after, a loss of fuel pressure forced him to retire. A double retirement through reliability is hard to stomach but we know from bitter experience that the difficult days are when we learn the most. We will pick ourselves up in the next days, learn from our errors and go to Silverstone with our heads held high. It is a home race for the many team members in Brackley and Brixworth; we will be aiming to come back strong and make amends for our failures today.

Andrew Shovlin

We don’t have any excuses for today. We weren’t reliable enough, we didn’t make the right strategy call, our starts weren’t good enough and we didn’t manage the tyres as well as we could have done. We have a lot to improve by Silverstone and we need to put all our focus into remedying our weaknesses today. This is one of the hardest days at the race track that we have faced as a team but it’s not the only difficult day that we have ever had. We know how to fix problems and we’ve always returned stronger than before. We have a few days to regroup and resolve these issues before Silverstone, where we will be looking to perform at the level we know we are capable of.

Ferrari

It looked like being a tough race, what with penalties and problems at the start, but it ended with both Scuderia Ferrari men on the podium. Kimi finishing second ahead of Seb was not something that would have been predicted going into the race. The result was down to the drivers of course, but also to a great job from the team, a well planned strategy and an SF71H which seemed particularly good at managing its tyres.

Kimi was third on the grid on the left hand side. Sebastian had been given a three place grid penalty after qualifying and was sixth. Both men were running the Ultrasofts, as track temperature came close to 50 degrees, the hottest it had been all weekend.

Kimi attacked to move up to second, but ran wide at turn 3 and then was hit from behind by a Red Bull to find himself back in fourth. Seb also had to run wide to avoid an incident at the first corner and lost ground. But he quickly retook Magnussen to go seventh, before dealing with Grosjean with a brilliant pass.

Both Ferraris picked up the pace a bit. On lap 12, Hulkenberg’s engine let go, spraying oil onto the track at turn 1. Kimi set the fastest lap, under the 1m 9s mark. Two laps later, Bottas parked at the side of the track and the Virtual Safety Car came out. The team therefore called in both cars and fitted the hardest tyre (the Softs.) Red Bull covered the move, but Kimi managed to rejoin ahead of Ricciardo.

When the race restarted, Vettel overtook Magnussen again. The two SF70Hs were now third and fifth, but Kimi locked up under braking and Ricciardo went past. Hamilton pitted on lap 25 and emerged between Kimi and Seb. Verstappen now led, with his four pursuers covered by 4 seconds. Kimi, following Ricciardo and Hamilton behind the Ferrari, could use DRS, for attacking and defending.

With half the race completed, Kimi could see from the cockpit that the left rear on Ricciardo’s Red Bull was blistered. The remote garage back in Maranello was also on the case. Meanwhile, Seb was closing on Hamilton in the DRS zone and so began the duels: Kimi attacked on the outside of the climb and then passed Ricciardo who pitted. On lap 39, Seb passed Hamilton!

Ferrari were now second and third. It was time to look after the tyres. The gap between Seb and Lewis moved like an elastic band, while ahead of them, Kimi seemed comfortable. On lap 53, Hamilton had to pit again, this time swapping the Softs for Supersofts. He rejoined behind Ricciardo, but the Red Bull immediately parked at the side of the track on the pit straight. The Ferraris did not drop their pace with Kimi nibbling at the gap to Verstappen. With 7 laps remaining there was more drama as Hamilton retired. Raikkonen upped his pace, setting the fastest lap on lap 66. It was not enough to win, but it proved that “never give up” is more than a slogan.

Maurizio Arrivabene

”The real story today is that there are six Ferrari power units in the top ten on the race result sheet. And, apart from that, we are leading both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships. Today’s result was not ideal, but it is definitely useful. The team did a great job, at every level, to make up for a difficult Saturday. During the race, the handling of the car, the perfect management of the tyres, the strategy and reliability, all made the difference. On paper, next weekend at Silverstone looks difficult for us, partly because it’s a home race for our main rivals. But we will tackle it with our usual level headedness and determination.”

Kimi Raikkonen

”At the start I had a good getaway, but I found myself between two cars and I had to lift off to avoid them squeezing me, while I hoped they would see me. I lost momentum, speed and the chance to challenge them in the first corner. It’s a pity, because without that, I think I could have been in the lead. The first lap was quite hectic, then the situation calmed down for a while. Tyre management played a big part today: it was hard to know when to go flat out and be on the safe side at the same time. The beginning of both stints was a bit tricky; we struggled a bit to get the grip and to make the tyres work, but then it got better and in the end we had very good tyre. We were obviously hoping to catch Max, but by then it was perhaps a bit too late. Today we had the speed, but there just weren’t enough laps left in the race… Of course we wanted to win, we tried very hard, giving our best, but it was not enough. The good thing is that, as a team, we did a solid job. It was a strong weekend.”

Sebastian Vettel

“We did a good job and a good race. I had a very solid start, but in Turn 1 things got a bit messy. I tried to recover, but there was no room and lost some positions in Turn 3. From them on, I had to fight with Renault and Haas and lost some time. However, the car was very good, we had a very good pace and we didn’t have any issues with the tyres; in fact, the car was very good on them, even if I had to manage the Softs for a long stint, which again proves we have made good progress since Barcelona. Obviously, I am happy with the points that we’ve got and the podium, but I am not satisfied 100 per cent, because I think there would have been more up for grabs today, if I hadn’t got the penalty. We were the only cars that could be there with the Mercedes in terms of pace, but in the end, we proved more consistent.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“I’m so happy to win at the Red Bull Ring, and with so many Dutch fans here. It was also so unexpected, and that makes it even better. An amazing weekend. If you want to win a race this is the perfect place, in a Red Bull car at the Red Bull Ring. For the race I was very happy in general with how the car was behaving but I always just try to do my best race possible; if that is going to be first, second, third, it’s not in your hand. From my side I felt in control, I was driving to the best I could with the car I had and at the end we were struggling a little more than Ferrari with the tyre blistering but we managed to stay ahead. I knew that Daniel and Lewis had to pit again and I didn’t want that scenario so I was not driving to the full limit of the car but just managing everything. It was tougher than perhaps it looked but I just needed to be on top of my tyres. I’m very thankful to the engineers for making that strategy call under the VSC and full complements to the team for that pitstop, because that definitely made our race. The fans in the grandstand were great, so many orange t-shirts there. My focus was always on the track but for the last few laps I could look a little bit to my left and they were really cheering me on, it was amazing.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“I’m obviously disappointed with how the day went. At one stage it was looking like a one-two, but in all honesty as soon as we put the softs on it didn’t feel like it gave me much. Even though we were able to get Kimi, I didn’t feel like I was able to pull away and then I saw the tyre was getting torn apart. So we had to pit and that put us out of contention for the podium. Then we had what I think was a broken exhaust which put me out of the race. I could feel something was wrong down the back straight before the last sector, so I mentioned it and then tried to do a procedure but the call came for me to stop. I’m happy for Red Bull today, the team, the brand, the people, and happy for Max who has so many fans here. I saw Mr Mateschitz earlier and I can imagine what he is feeling right now. Obviously it’s not my day but from the team’s point of view, for the Austrians and for Max it’s a big day for them, so I’m happy that some part of the team will be celebrating today. I don’t think I’ll celebrate too much for my birthday (today) but you know, maybe a cognac to get over these sniffles!”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

"An unbelievable feeling. To win in a Red Bull car at the Red Bull Ring is something I never imagined would happen this morning. All credit to Max today, he drove a very, very mature race, managing a very tricky situation with the tyres and he completed a very controlled drive to win our first Austrian Grand Prix. It was a great shame not to have Daniel up on the podium as well, after running for many laps in P2, but then his rear tyre started to overheat which caused a second pit stop. Shortly after that we began to see an exhaust crack that was causing gearbox damage, forcing his retirement. A special word to our pit-crew, again executing a faultless stacked pit stop on our route to victory, as they had done previously this year in China. I have to also applaud our entire staff back at the factory and their commitment to produce a competitive race car. The day belongs to them, to Max, to the team, to Red Bull and particularly to Mr Mateschitz who has given so much to modern Formula One. We are all delighted for him.”