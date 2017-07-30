Toro Rosso

Carlos Sainz

“A great race! I managed to do a very good start, went around the outside of both McLarens into Turn 1 and held onto my position into Turn 2. At this point, I saw that maybe I was also capable of getting a Mercedes, but I decided to back-off a bit and play it safe because the work was done. From then onwards it was a very tough task to defend from Fernando, as he was much faster than us today. In the end he got past us but I’m happy to have been able to hold on to that seventh position… For us this is like gold at the moment! All in all, it’s been a very positive weekend with a perfect Quali yesterday, a fantastic start and race today… I can now go on holiday happy and very satisfied with my first half of the season – I’ve ended up in the points in every race I’ve finished up until now, which is a good statistic to hold onto, and I’m enjoying this mid-field battle. I look forward to the second half of the year!”

Daniil Kvyat

“It was a great race where we were not rewarded, unfortunately. We had good pace out there today and I think that, without the grid penalty, we could’ve been fighting for points. On the positive side, it’s good to bring the car home and to gain five positions at a track like the Hungaroring isn’t bad – I enjoyed it out there today! I’m now looking forward to the summer break and having some time off before focusing again to get the best out of the second half of the season!”

Franz Tost (Team Principal)

“Carlos had a great start to today’s race and was racing in P6 by the end of the first lap. He defended this position against attacks from Alonso in a very good and professional way. He then came in for a pit-stop, which I have to say was a fantastic one – we did it in around 2.0 seconds, it was very fast! Therefore we stayed in front of Alonso, even though later on he was able to overtake Carlos - his car was simply faster today. Carlos brought the car home in seventh place and I think this was the maximum he could get out of the package today. Regarding Daniil, he was in a very difficult situation, starting from P16 after the three-place grid penalty he was given yesterday. He started on the soft tyres and gained two positions straight after the start. Our calculations made us leave him out as long as possible on those tyres while the other cars, racing on supersofts, were coming in to pit. This allowed Daniil to race in free air, even though he did find traffic at times – especially at the end with Magnussen, who was on the supersoft and it was therefore difficult to overtake him. In the end Daniil finished in eleventh position, which was the best possible result for him today. The team did a very good job over the weekend. We improved the performance of the car from Friday to Sunday and to finish in the points here is a very good result to go into the summer break with. We will certainly push again next time out in Spa-Francochamps!”

Haas F1

The outcome of the Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday at the Hungaroring in Budapest was seemingly decided on the first corner of the first lap of the 70-lap contest. For Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, that meant finishes of 13th and 19th, respectively, in the 11th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship.

The tight and twisty Hungaroring puts passing at a premium, with the best opportunity to overtake coming at the first corner of the first lap around the 4.381-kilometer (2.722-mile), 14-turn circuit. This also increases the chance for contact, as all 20 drivers attempt to seize a full race worth of opportunity in one turn.

Both Haas F1 Team drivers actually moved up a position before the race even began. When 13th-place qualifier Daniil Kvyat was issued a three-spot grid penalty for impeding during the first round of qualifying on Saturday, it allowed Grosjean and Magnussen to leapfrog the Toro Rosso driver.

Magnussen started 15th and picked up two spots at the start – one by getting past his teammate and another thanks to the retirement of Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull.

Magnussen ran a one-stop strategy where he pitted on lap 31, swapping the Pirelli P Zero Red supersoft tires he started the race with for a new set of Yellow softs that carried him to the finish. He picked up two spots to rise to 11th by overtaking both Renaults of Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer when they pitted on laps 45 and 46, respectively. But while racing Hulkenberg late in the race, Magnussen pushed wide at turn two as Hulkenberg was on his outside. The move sent Hulkenberg onto the grass and netted Magnussen a five-second time penalty, which dropped him back to 13th at the conclusion of the race.

Magnussen was able to get by Grosjean at the start when his teammate banged wheels with Hulkenberg in turn one, sending Grosjean’s Haas VF-17 wide and dropping him to 16th after starting 14th. This, however, would seem minor when a series of unfortunate events 19 laps later would ultimately bring Grosjean’s race to an early end.

An unscheduled pit stop on lap 20 for a left-front tire puncture led to a cross-threaded left-rear wheel nut. With the left-rear wheel not completely secure, Grosjean was forced to stop the car on the track. His Haas VF-17 was pushed behind the barrier while officials delivered Grosjean back to the paddock.

Delivering the win was Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. The four-time Formula One champion won the Hungarian Grand Prix from the pole, leading all 70 laps to secure his 46th career Formula One victory, his fourth of the season and his second at the Hungaroring. The triumph also gave Vettel some breathing room in the championship. Vettel came into Hungary with only a one-point lead over his nearest pursuer, Lewis Hamilton, but leaves with a 14-point advantage.

Eleven rounds into the 20-race Formula One schedule, Haas F1 Team remains seventh in the constructors standings with 29 points, three points ahead of eighth-place Renault and 10 points behind sixth-place Toro Rosso. Grosjean and Magnussen stayed 13th and 14th, respectively, in the championship driver standings. Grosjean has 18 points and Magnussen has 11 points.

Nine races remain on the 2017 Formula One schedule, with the next event coming in four weeks with the Belgian Grand Prix Aug. 25-27 at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Romain Grosjean

“Not much to say about the race, to be fair. It was compromised at the first corner when I was hit. Then we had a puncture, and then we had a loose wheel, so we had to stop the car and not take any risks. When you have a tough weekend you then want to jump back in, get back on the horse. The break will be good for everyone, but we need to understand what we can do to avoid this kind of weekend.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I don’t really understand the penalty. He (Hulkenberg) didn’t get anything for what happened at turn one when he smashed into the side of Romain, which finished his race effectively. I didn’t even touch him. He could have chosen to back out, as I had the corner. I was on the inside and we were side-by-side. If anything, I was a little bit in front. I just chose my line. It’s not like I moved off the racing line. We braked late, so it’s natural you go wide and push on the entry. He put himself in danger on the outside. There aren’t many positives to take away from this weekend. It’s been a tough weekend in every sense. I’m sure we’ll do better next time.”

Gunther Steiner

“A tough Sunday to end a tough weekend to end the first half of the season. For the race, I want to see the positives first. Kevin fought hard and Romain, well there was a mistake on the tire change. The guys who change the tires are under a lot of pressure. It was the right place to happen. Romain wasn’t happy with his car anyway. He was 15th, so there was nothing to be gained. If it’s to happen somewhere, it should happen here. Kevin drove a fantastic race. He defended and got penalized. I don’t fully agree with the penalty. It was very similar to what the same guy (Hulkenberg) did at turn one to our other car. In the end, it is what it is. We would’ve been 11th, which wouldn’t have been in the points anyway. It happened. We need to get over it. It was a tough weekend. Now we go on a bit of a vacation and we come back again and get some points.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“I think the situation started from Turn 1. My start was actually quite good but then I got squeezed a bit wide on to the astro-turf and lost quite a bit of speed. Then Daniel and I were both fighting for position at Turn 2 so we braked quite deep into the corner. I had a car in front of me so I lost quite a bit of downforce and locked the front tyres, from there I was just a passenger. I was trying to avoid Daniel of course but unfortunately that was not possible. It is never my intention to hit anyone, but especially not your team-mate, and especially with the relationship I have with Daniel, it’s always really good and we can always have a laugh. This is not nice and I apologise to Daniel for that and also to the team because we could have scored some good points here. I’ll speak with Daniel in private and we’ll sort it out. It was actually a positive Sunday in terms of pace. It’s not nice what happened in the beginning of the race, so I’m of course not happy with that, but at least the car is moving forward.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“The start wasn’t too bad and I got a good exit out of Turn 1, I saw Bottas on the inside of Turn 2 so knew I had plenty of room on the outside. I thought it was a good place to position myself and protect my position through the turn. I felt a hit but couldn’t see who it was, I knew Max was on my inside going into Turn 2 so assumed it must have been him. It’s really frustrating as we know our car has been better than sixth all weekend so we went out there to push for a good result and get on the podium. We will discuss the incident in de-brief this evening and me and Max will talk privately also and sort it out. I would have loved to race today and now I have four weeks to wait until I can get in the car again. It’s a shame to finish the first half of the season and head into the summer break in this way.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“A very frustrating day for us. After both cars made good starts, Max ran wide at Turn 1 which allowed Daniel to get past on the run to Turn 2 and unfortunately Max made a mistake under braking, locked up and hit the side of Daniel’s car causing sufficient damage for him to have to retire on the spot. Not only did it eradicate one car but it also landed Max with a 10 second penalty for the contact. It was particularly frustrating today because it was clear we had a very competitive race car despite the time penalty that he had to serve. His pace during the race was certainly capable of being on the podium today and gave nothing away to our competitors. It was pleasing to see Max put his hand up and immediately apologise to Daniel and to the team and we all move on from that.”

McLaren

McLaren Honda recorded its most competitive outing of the season so far to score nine world championship points in this afternoon’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso drove a sensational race to finish sixth; it was a performance that included a committed overtaking move around the outside of Carlos Sainz at Turn Two, and a crackling second stint on the Prime tyre, which concluded with him setting the overall fastest lap of the race, on lap 69.

Stoffel Vandoorne earned his best finishing position of the year, in 10th spot. He was briefly held up by a first-lap melee behind Daniel Ricciardo, but recovered quickly to run inside the top 10. Towards the end of the race, he battled for ninth with Force India’s Esteban Ocon, crossing the line just 0.6s behind the Frenchman.

FERNANDO ALONSO

“We were probably looking at seventh or eighth position today, but with Ricciardo out of the race, sixth place became possible, and we grabbed it. Still, we worked for that result all weekend – no mistakes, good practice sessions, strong qualifying, and then a perfectly executed race.

“There are three or four weekends in a season where we can be competitive, so we need to maximise those and fully capitalise on our potential – and that’s exactly what we did this weekend. Races like Spa and Monza are going to be more difficult for us, so let’s just enjoy this result and think about the difficult ones when they come.

“The battle with Carlos was a close-run thing. We were together at the start, at the restart after the Safety Car; we came into the pits together, we exited together and I knew I had two laps where I could really push and stress the new tyres a little bit.

“I tried to do that with some kamikaze moves at times because, after those initial two laps, I knew it was going to be impossible. It worked out fine.

“Also, the fastest lap at the end of the race was a surprise – a gift – but one we’ll take! “It was definitely a good race, so let’s go into the summer break with smiles on our faces.”

STOFFEL VANDOORNE

“It’s been quite a positive weekend for me – we came here expecting to be competitive and we were able to run inside the top 10 for the whole weekend.

“When an opportunity like this comes up, we have to grab it with both hands – and we did. Before my stop, we were looking at the gap behind and trying to over-cut people behind us, but I made a small mistake at the stop, locked up and stopped too long.

“Nonetheless, my pace in the race was encouraging – we were definitely quicker than the Force Indias here, but overtaking is very difficult. In the end, we got points so it’s a good weekend for the team.”

ERIC BOULLIER

“Today was a timely reminder that, despite a difficult season so far, at our heart we remain a passionate racing team. To score nine points and set the fastest lap of the race shows that, as soon as an opportunity presents itself, we are ready to take advantage of it.

“What can you say about Fernando’s drive today, except that it was utterly sensational. He was absolutely charging out there – and, once he’d made his pit-stop and switched to the Prime tyre, he was really able to control his pace until the end.

“His pass around the outside of Carlos [Sainz] was brilliant – he knew he had to make a move stick while on fresh rubber, and he did just that. From there, he just drove away, and set a number of quick-laps before finally setting the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap. He showed today just what makes him so special.

“Stoffel also drove a very strong race. He didn’t get a break at the start, as Ricciardo slowed right in front of him, but he drove strongly all the way to the finish. He’ll be pleased to have scored a point just ahead of his home race; this is the reward for a lot of dedicated hard work and effort from both him and the team.

“As we prepare for the summer break, and the second half of the season, this result will send us away with added sense of purpose and determination.”

YUSUKE HASEGAWA

“Today was a good day at the office for the McLaren Honda team. A double-points finish is definitely a positive step forward for us.

“After yesterday’s encouraging result in qualifying, we knew we had a package capable of scoring some points. Both Fernando and Stoffel drove brilliantly, keeping their concentration in hot and tough conditions, and pushed throughout to bring home nine precious points.

“Today’s result is the sum of a lot of hard work and daily efforts made by the team members, and I want to thank them all for this.

“Although we are now able to head into the summer break with good momentum, we are not satisfied with the overall results of the first half of the season. We will continue to push our development for improvement, and hope to have a good start of the second half in Spa- Francorchamps.”

Williams

Lance Stroll finished 14th whilst Paul di Resta was forced to retire from the Hungarian Grand Prix

Both drivers avoided incidents in the opening turns and gained two places each on the first lap, to P15 and P17 respectively, before the safety car was deployed

Lance ran P15 for the duration, making the fastest pitstop of the race (2.3 seconds) on lap 29, before Hulkenberg retired, promoting Lance to P14

Paul was forced to retire from P18 on lap 60 due to an oil leak

Felipe and Lance remain 11th and 12th respectively in the Drivers’ Championship, while Paul did not score points. The team remains fifth in the Constructors’ Championship with 41 points

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

It was a very long afternoon to bring away very little, unfortunately. Paul, considering the circumstances, drove a great race with good consistency and stayed out of trouble. But unfortunately what appears to be an oil leak developed, as we were seeing an escalation in oil consumption so we decided to retire the car before the engine was in danger of losing oil pressure. So it’s a great shame for Paul, considering his fantastic response to our urgent need yesterday. We’re sorry not to give him a car that could get him to the finish. On Lance’s side, he kept up with the pace the car was capable of, but we were just not quick enough today to really compete in this race. We have the summer break to refresh and come back positively at Spa. Of course, we all wish Felipe the best with his recovery to good health for the next race.

Lance Stroll

It was quite a boring race, I was driving alone the whole time, so not much happened and we didn’t have the pace this weekend to stay with the others. I tried everything I could in the first stint to hold the other guys, and I was doing okay. Then, in the second stint, I tried the undercut but I just didn’t have the pace and overheated the rears too much. We kind of finished where we started, and we expected that. All in all, it was a tough weekend, but we now need to look forward to the other kind of tracks - Spa, Monza - that should be better for our car. Now we are over halfway through the season, I feel very different to Australia. It was my first race and with each one I have been getting a little bit better. Obviously you shine a bit more on the tracks that work with the car, but for sure every race and every weekend I am getting more experience and becoming a better driver. I am now looking forward to the break to recharge the batteries and do a lot of training.

Paul di Resta

It was obviously a very exciting day, but it was a very difficult day as well. Jumping straight in the car with no experience of the different tyre compounds or running on high fuel. I wasn’t sure what to expect so I went in with an open mind. You have to be very aware of the space around you, and how much downforce you lose when there’s traffic around you. So I was cautious and just wanted to keep my nose clean. We went a different way on strategy, but the biggest thing for me was just gaining the confidence as the runs went on and I was feeling more comfortable with the car. It would have been nice to finish, without the oil leak. But overall I’m not too dissatisfied with where I was given how little running I’d had.

Force India

Force India scored six points in today’s Hungarian Grand Prix with Sergio Perez racing to eighth place ahead of Esteban Ocon in ninth.

SERGIO PEREZ

“I’m very pleased to come away with eighth place today. It hasn’t been an easy weekend in terms of my feeling with the car, so to turn things around in the race and pick up some points is a good recovery. I made a very good start, positioned my car well and that was very important for the final result. There was a bit of contact with my teammate, which damaged my front wing, but fortunately it didn’t change the balance of my car. It wasn’t the busiest race for me because I spent most of the afternoon behind Sainz and Alonso, but we couldn’t make our way through during the pit stop window due to a slow stop. Overall it’s been a very strong first half of the season and we can go into the holidays feeling pleased with the job we have done.”

ESTEBAN OCON

“It was a pretty messy start and that compromised my race. Sergio made contact with me in turn one, which caused some damage to my floor, but I was able to continue even though I lost some performance. In the end, we got another double points finish for the team, which is great considering how difficult the weekend has been leading up to the race. The rest of the race was very clean and we were able to resist a lot of pressure from Stoffel [Vandoorne], so I am happy with the end result. We kept our main rivals behind us today and it means we can go on holiday feeling happy. I’ve scored nearly 50 points in the first part of the season and we’ve got a healthy margin over the teams behind us. Now we can recharge our batteries and come back ready to score even more points in the second half of the year.”

ROBERT FERNLEY, DEPUTY TEAM PRINCIPAL

“A competitive Sunday with both cars scoring important points. It edges us over the 100 points mark, which is a good way to head into the summer break. We knew we had solid race pace and we made the most of an aggressive first lap, which brought both Sergio and Esteban up into the top ten. From there it was a routine afternoon with both cars executing one-stop strategies. It’s a satisfying outcome because we knew our race pace was better than our qualifying times. It means we’ve scored points in ten of the eleven races so far this year and had double points finishes in nine of those races. It’s a credit to the team for the excellent job everybody has done in the first half of the year.”