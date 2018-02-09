Team Russian Time have announced that it will defend its FIA Formula 2 Teams’ championship title in 2018.

This year, the Russian squad will again run 23-year-old Russian driver Markelov, joined by 20-year-old Japanese Honda protégé, Tadasuke Makino, who graduates from the FIA European Formula 3 Championship.

“We had a strong season in 2017 when I won five times and finished second to Charles Leclerc in the championship, so it would be nice to go one better!” said Markelov.

Makino added: “I started karting at five and always had a dream to race in motor sport’s top category. I am now another step closer to that. I’m really looking forward to racing with last year’s champion team, Russian Time. Thank-you to all the fans and everyone who has supported me. I’m hoping to meet everyone’s expectations!”

Team principal Svetlana Strelnikova said: “As champions we are looking forward to competing with the numbers 1 and 2 on our cars in 2018 in what looks like being another exciting, closely-fought championship.”