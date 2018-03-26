Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Questions remain as F1 looks ahead to Bahrain

"I can’t imagine what awaits us in Bahrain"


26 March 2018 - 09h56, by GMM 

Questions remain unanswered after Sunday’s 2018 season opener in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen, for instance, wonders if viewers might be in for a particularly painful season, given how hard it was to overtake.

"It was like Monaco," the Red Bull driver told the Dutch press.

"Even if you are a second or a second and a half faster, you still cannot pass.

"As a viewer I would have turned off the TV. And until something changes, it will stay that way.

"Do they have to change the circuit? I think they should do something about the cars, because in the past, overtaking was no problem here," Verstappen added.

Lewis Hamilton agreed, saying it was impossible for him to re-pass Sebastian Vettel after the virtual safety car shakeup.

"It’s like my mother or my best friend is on the edge of a cliff and I couldn’t get to them with all my will and abilities. Maybe in the next race it will be different," he said.

The pecking order is also unclear after Melbourne.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was miles ahead in qualifying, but then Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won thanks to the pit strategy and the virtual safety car period.

"Today he (Hamilton) was a few tenths faster on each lap but we were able to stay in the fight," said Vettel.

"Between us and Red Bull it’s close, and Mercedes is a bit ahead."

Hamilton said: "I can’t imagine what awaits us in Bahrain.

"There are good and bad points. Ferrari is very fast on the straight, so they’ll be strong in Bahrain. What I can say for sure is that it won’t be easy for us.

"I think after four races we’ll get an idea about the pecking order. It’s too early now," Hamilton added.

"Everyone was talking about the special mode of our engine and our advantage, but Kimi was very fast in the first stint. It was not easy for me to create a gap.

"I’m not sure that Sebastian got a good lap in qualifying, so we don’t know Ferrari’s true qualifying speed. In my opinion, their car is better than it seemed."

What is clear is that Vettel won the opening salvo in his personal 2018 battle with Hamilton.

After qualifying, Hamilton said he "wiped the smile" off Vettel’s face, but the German had retorted: "What goes around comes around."

Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene told Sky Italia: "We must stay calm. It’s only the first race.

"But there are those who speak and there are those who do the facts.

"I do not put myself in the middle of a skirmish between drivers, I just say that the race is on Sunday, the points are on Sunday and on Sunday we scored the points."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1