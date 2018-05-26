Sauber

It was a positive qualifying outcome for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team with a strong performance from both of the team’s drivers. The Monegasque rookie Charles Leclerc delivered an excellent result, finishing in Q2 for the third time in a row, and securing P14 on the starting grid of his home track, the Circuit de Monaco. Marcus Ericsson also put in a solid performance, and finished in P17 after aborting his final fast lap of Q1 due to a yellow flag. He will be starting from P16 in tomorrow’s race due to a penalty given to another driver (Romain Grosjean). The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team drivers look forward to the Monaco Grand Prix, a very iconic appointment on every season’s calendar.

Marcus Ericsson

“It was a tight qualifying as we would expect in Monaco. We knew Q2 was possible if we put everything together. Unfortunately for me, towards the end of Q1 there was a yellow flag when the tyres were at their best, so that is frustrating. It feels there is potential in the car and I felt good driving. With that said, it is positive that we are in the midfield again and in the fight. We have to focus on tomorrow now, because here in Monaco, anything can happen. If we have a good strategy and trouble-free race, we can have good results. I look forward to getting a new chance tomorrow to fight back.”

Charles Leclerc

“I am really happy about today’s qualifying. Finishing in Q2 for the third time in a row feels amazing, and achieving this in my home town makes it even more special. It was a good day overall, and everything seemed to come together well. We are at a challenging circuit, and the whole team did a really good job in extracting the maximum from the car. I am looking forward to tomorrow, when I will be part of the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time ever in Formula 1. A big dream is coming true, and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula One Team will start tomorrow’s Monaco Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz inside the top ten. The Spaniard will line up in eighth position after another super-tight qualifying session around the streets of the Principality.

Nico Hülkenberg missed out on Q3 by just one tenth and starts a little further down the order in eleventh, with a free choice on tyres and flexibility on strategy for the 78-lap race.

Nico Hülkenberg

“So that was not exactly not the cleanest Quali, but we all feel we can have a good day tomorrow. I locked up a little coming into Turn 10 out of the tunnel and lost the time that would have got me through. But at least we have some flexibility with the strategy for tomorrow’s race that can come into play.”

Carlos Sainz

“It was a very tight one today. After Q1 we had to react and we changed a few things on the car to try and get closer to the 1:12 mark. We got closer still in the second session and then in Q3 we did a good job, taking eighth, even though the out lap in run two was not the best. Tomorrow will be a tough race: a one-stop strategy on the Hypersoft won’t be easy with tyre degradation, so it might be one of the hardest Monaco races in recent seasons. The undercuts and overcuts will play a big part and so will traffic. We have some things to think about overnight but I feel very positive.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director:

How would you sum up the team’s Qualifying session today?

We have mixed feelings about today. Carlos pretty much got everything he could out of the session and the car. We were pretty happy with that; the times are very tight. Nico just didn’t have a great session. If you look at what the car was capable of and what he thought was achievable, we could have been P6. It didn’t quite work out, with some traffic and then a minor slip but that’s Monaco and sometimes that’s how things work out.

Does starting out of the top ten with Nico give you any advantage with the strategy?

We have to work out whether it’s an advantage! Being eleventh gives us some options to start on some different tyres and will be looking at that overnight to see where we need the flexibility.

Williams

Sergey Sirotkin qualified 13th and Lance Stroll 18th for the Monaco Grand Prix

Both Sergey and Lance qualified on the hypersoft Pirelli tyre

Sergey performed strongly in Q1 to end the session in P8, making it comfortably through to Q2

Lance endured a tricky session with yellow flags and a loose head rest interrupting his running, and failed to get out of Q1

In Q2, Sergey initially struggled to repeat his Q1 pace before setting his personal best laptime after pitting for fresh tyres

He was unable to better his time of 1:12.521 and passed the chequered flag in P13

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

Firstly, at a circuit where its actually very difficult to get through without incident, we’ve got two complete cars at the end of this session. Unfortunately, it was not so good for Lance. He had an issue with his headrest in his first run and then had a yellow flag during his final attempt, so unfortunately, he was not able to get the best out of the car and qualified 18th. Meanwhile Sergey’s laps in Q1 were very impressive and even gave us some hope of eventually getting into Q3. Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be. Sergey performed brilliantly this afternoon and got the very best possible out of the car, but that was only good enough for 13th. Overall, I think everybody did a good job. We’re a little bit disappointed because there was some promise of getting our cars a little higher than we are but still, compared to some of our recent races, our pace is looking stronger and so we will endeavour to do our very best in the race tomorrow, which is when the points are scored. Lastly, a well done to the team as this is the most difficult race to execute operationally and so far, so good.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a good qualifying result for the team. I think we exceeded our expectations and targets throughout practice, so in these terms I’m a bit disappointed to finish behind where we have been in those sessions. At the same time, we must be realistic. We are now getting better at maximising our package and what we have earlier and quicker throughout the race weekend. We are working very well here as an engineering group. We’ve done a good job on both sides, here at the track and back at the factory. It’s very nice to be back where we deserve to be. We’re properly in the midfield, fighting those guys. We are right there. It’s a good, solid starting position at a track where many things can happen. We will go for it!

Lance Stroll

That was pretty terrible. It is one to forget. I had a loose head rest on my first run, so I couldn’t turn left or right for that matter, and then after that we had yellow flags, so I didn’t really get a fair chance to show what I could do. Tomorrow, I have to pass people.

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“I must say I felt good with the car today! I think we made a good step compared to Thursday and to the last few races. We were only a tenth from P6 - which is great and not great - because of course it’s frustrating as you think you could have always found that extra tenth. I’m super happy to get to Q3 and it’s a good starting position, especially on this track. As we’ve seen in the past anything can happen around here! I think it will be super important to get a good start. I’m feeling more and more comfortable in the car, so I need to keep taking that experience and keep improving, Monaco is really particular and we had to setup the car in a different way - I think it was very positive. Every weekend we’re learning more and definitely this weekend it looks like everything is working quite well. We caught back up to the midfield and hopefully we can have a great race tomorrow and score some good points.”

Brendon Hartley

“I’m really disappointed getting knocked out in Q1, especially after ending practice this morning in P7 and I was really happy with the car. We’ve been looking strong all weekend, but when it came to qualifying I wasn’t as happy with the car in terms of balance, so there’s a bit to be looked at there. It’s always a tough one around here, it can be a lottery with traffic and yellow flags, and in the last two attempts I had in Qualifying there was a lot of both, so it really wasn’t ideal - especially since it’s very difficult to pass around here. It will be tough tomorrow, but our car looks good so we’ll see what we can do!”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“It’s unique in Monaco, where we get the whole of Friday to go through all the data from Thursday. The engineers spent a lot of time going through everything in terms of the car setup, understanding the new aero parts and how to optimise and extract the most from the tyres. We put that into practice in FP3 and the car looked extremely competitive. Pierre had issues on his car Thursday, but was up to speed straight away after we fixed these yesterday. Both drivers were pushing each other throughout the whole of FP3, and, based on the competitiveness, we thought that reaching Q3 with both cars in qualifying was a real possibility. Qualifying was a little bit disappointing in the end, I think overall the drivers had opportunities to put laps together, but we couldn’t quite realise the full potential of the car. The field was extremely tight and unfortunately Brendon was knocked out in Q1, missing Q2 by 0.1s, but it was great to get Pierre into Q3. On his final run with new tyres it was looking extremely positive, and his lap delta was several tenths up until he kissed the barrier at Turn 15, which subsequently lost him some time. It’s a pity, as the car was capable of P6 or P7 without Verstappen participating in Qualifying. It will be a challenge tomorrow as overtaking is not that easy around Monaco, but our car has an advantage; it’s easier on tyres than most of the others, so this should give us opportunities on the Hypersoft. Hopefully we can take home a few points tomorrow as our race pace looked positive.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“This is always the most important qualifying session of the year, in terms of the advantage a good grid position brings in this race. Getting the timing right to send out the drivers on as clear a track as possible is very tricky. Pierre did a good job to get to Q3. Both drivers have been competitive right from the start of Thursday practice and we were able to find the best settings for the PU. The gaps in the mid-field are very close and we feel our package has a good potential, therefore, although anything can happen in this race, we can be optimistic about tomorrow.”

Force India

ESTEBAN OCON

“I’m feeling very happy. Today we showed our strength as a team and we are sixth on the grid in Monaco. It’s the most important qualifying session of the year and we have a great opportunity to score good points tomorrow. The team has done so much work to improve the car by bringing updates to each race and it’s really paying off. My lap in Q3 didn’t feel like my best of the weekend, but the car was working well and the lap time was there. I’m not getting carried away because there is a long way to go tomorrow. We still need to do a good job in the race, stay out of trouble and bring the car home.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“It was a very intense qualifying session and a good result for the team as a whole. I am really pleased with my job in Q1 and Q2: my laps there were perfect, possibly my best of the weekend. In Q3, I lost a bit the feeling with the car, but even then I was less than a tenth away from being sixth. It was such a small margin but it will make a big difference on the grid tomorrow. I’m still happy with how much we improved the car after free practice. Esteban did a fantastic job to qualify where he did and our pace gives me confidence for tomorrow. The race is going to be long and a lot can happen. We have to see how the hypersoft tyres perform in the race, especially if the weather is hot. The most important this is to keep our race clean and see where we end up.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“An excellent team performance in a hugely important qualifying session. We took some good steps forward with the car before qualifying and Esteban and Sergio delivered clean and tidy laps, building up their speed with each run. The margins were very tight so sixth and ninth place are a good effort. Of course, the most important part of the weekend is yet to come, but we’ve given ourselves a good chance of bringing home a result tomorrow.”

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen qualified 15th and 19th, respectively, for the Monaco Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit de Monaco. Grosjean, however, will start 18th as he must serve a three-place grid penalty stemming from the preceding Spanish Grand Prix.

Grosjean set the 11th-fastest time in Q1 with a lap of 1:12.930 around the 3.337-kilometer (2.074-mile), 19-turn track to comfortably make the top-15 cutoff and advance to Q2. Magnussen was 19th quickest with a lap of 1:13.393. A local yellow flag in the final minutes of Q1 for Charles Leclerc’s Sauber going deep at Sainte Devote (turn one) compromised Magnussen’s last attempt at a quick lap.

In Q2, Grosjean earned the 15th fastest time with a lap of 1:12.728. Only the top-10 drivers from Q2 move on to Q3.

Both Grosjean and Magnussen ran exclusively on the Pirelli P Zero Pink hypersoft tire throughout qualifying.

Taking an emphatic pole for the Monaco Grand Prix was Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. His fast lap of 1:10.810 set a new track qualifying record at Monaco and was .229 of a second better than runner-up Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari. It was Ricciardo’s second career Formula One pole, and it came two years after he scored his first Formula One pole in the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix.

Before Grosjean, Magnussen and the rest of their Formula One counterparts participated in knockout qualifying, they had one final practice (FP3) to dial in their racecars for a quick lap around the track. The Haas F1 Team drivers ran a solitary installation lap on the Red supersoft tire before switching to the Pink hypersoft compound for timed laps.

Grosjean ran 21 laps and set the 18th fastest time with a 1:13.881 on his 14th tour. Magnussen tallied 20 laps and earned his best time on his 12th lap – a 1:14.192 that put him directly behind his teammate in 19th. Lack of grip was the theme echoed by both drivers throughout the 60-minute session.

After setting the pace in FP1 and FP2 on Thursday, the Red Bull duo of Ricciardo and Max Verstappen maintained their 1-2 position at the top of the speed chart in FP3. Ricciardo just barely outran his teammate, as his quick lap of 1:11.786 bested Verstappen by a scant .001 of a second. Despite having the second-quickest lap, Verstappen crashed later in practice, damaging his car enough to where he could not participate in qualifying. He will start last in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean

“Unfortunately, between FP2 and FP3, we didn’t manage to get much more performance in the car. We knew qualifying was going to be difficult. I was pretty pleased to go into Q2 because that wasn’t even in the planning, initially. I gave it all in Q1, and I knew I wouldn’t have much more in Q2. I did improve my lap time, which is great, but everyone made a bigger step. It’s been a difficult weekend. I think we can learn a lot from it. We just can’t get any grip, but the balance of the car itself is pretty alright. Obviously it’s Monaco, so nothing is finished until the checkered flag is down, thought it’s not ideal for us to be starting 18th and 19th on the grid.”

Kevin Magnussen

“It’s been a bit of a shock this weekend, especially coming from last weekend being so good, so competitive, to being this uncompetitive, and really struggling for so many different reasons. It’s not just tires not working or balance issues, it’s just lacking pace this weekend. We can’t seem to find it in any way. In a short space of time, we’ve tried a hell of a lot of things. It’s not been easy.”

Gunther Steiner

“Obviously, a disappointing qualifying for us, because this year we’re used to doing better than this. We saw it coming on Thursday – we were not very competitive. Nevertheless, Monte Carlo is special. I think it doesn’t show what the car is capable of at a normal track. Tomorrow, we do the best that we can. Maybe something strange happens and we get ourselves in a good position. Regardless, we still believe our car can do better than this in the races that follow.”