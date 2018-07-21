Williams

Sergey Sirotkin qualified 12th and Lance Stroll 19th for the German Grand Prix

Both Sergey and Lance qualified on the ultrasoft Pirelli tyre

Sergey and Lance went P1 and P7 on their initial runs in Q1, but moved down the order to P13 and P17 as others improved

Lance did not make any further improvements during Q1 and finished P19 with a laptime of 1:14.206, Sergey progressed into Q2 with a time of 1:13.708.

A red flag in Q2 was caused by gravel on the track at turn 13

Sergey made further improvements and finished P12, missing out on Q3 by 0.7s

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

After FP3 there was a distinct threat of rain as we were coming into qualifying, but as it turned out it didn’t materialise, so we reverted to our standard programme. The two runs for each driver in Q1 were trouble free and it was all very close, but Sergey managed to get through to Q2 with a particularly strong lap. Both drivers improved on their second set of tyres, but by this stage it was clear this was a one lap tyre as neither of them improved on the second lap. Unfortunately, on Lance’s second run he got caught up in a long queue on the out lap and failed to meet his tyre temperature targets for the start of lap, otherwise we may have got two cars into Q2. Having selected two sets of the soft compound tyre at this race we only had one ultrasoft set for Sergey in Q2 which he chose to run at the very end. On a single lap he was able to slightly improve on his Q1 lap which put him in 12th. Overall, it was a trouble-free session, this is a good spot for Sergey to start the race from, and with Lance’s great first lap talent I have no doubt that he can also move himself further up the field during the race tomorrow. Congratulations to Sergey for his best grid position since Baku.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a really good result for us today getting into Q2 and finishing P12 in qualifying. We ran a big programme yesterday where we went through many things, I don’t want to be too optimistic, but we have found some interesting things yesterday. We put all these findings into one package and it was a good call in the end. It’s a very important step for all the team as we have been waiting for this for a long time and it’s good to show we are moving in the right direction. I am very proud of myself and for all of the team for the hard work and development.

Lance Stroll

It is a shame as I just didn’t get it together. Looking back on my lap, there were a few things I could improve, but we tried all sorts of stuff. I don’t think we adjusted the front wing very well for that last run, as we were on the understeer side, so in hindsight there was a lot more in the car. I didn’t dial in the car the way I would have liked to, but probably with a good FP3 session we could have saved that and had a much better qualifying. However, that is how it is, and I have to focus on the race tomorrow.

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean earned strong starting positions for Sunday’s German Grand Prix by advancing to the final round of knockout qualifying Saturday at the Hockenheimring. The duo qualified an impressive fifth and sixth, respectively, as the American squad placed both its drivers into Q3 for the fourth straight race, as well as the sixth time this season.

Magnussen’s performance gave Haas F1 Team its best qualifying effort to date, bettering its previous best of sixth, earned most recently by Grosjean June 30 during the Austrian Grand Prix, and by Magnussen and Grosjean in the 2018 and 2017 Australian Grands Prix, respectively. The German Grand Prix is the 11th race of 2018 and just the 52nd race for Haas F1 Team since its debut in the 2016 Australian Grand Prix.

Grosjean set the fourth-fastest time in Q1 with a lap of 1:12.986 around the 4.574-kilometer (2.842-mile), 17-turn circuit in Baden-Württemberg, earning the highest mark in any round of qualifying for Haas F1 Team in its three-year history. Magnussen was seventh quickest with a lap of 1:13.105. Only the top-15 drivers move on to Q2.

In Q2, Magnussen earned the fifth-fastest time with a lap of 1:12.523 and Grosjean was right behind in sixth with a lap of 1:12.722, allowing each driver to handily make the top-10 cutoff and advance to Q3.

Q3 featured the heavy hitters of Formula One, with four-time and reigning champion Mercedes, 16-time champion Scuderia Ferrari and four-time champion Red Bull all represented, albeit with marquee drivers Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) missing after both encountered mechanical issues that kept them out of Q3. Haas F1 Team nevertheless held its own among these giants, with Magnussen qualifying a best-of-the-rest fifth with a lap of 1:12.200 and Grosjean taking sixth with a lap of 1:12.544.

It was Magnussen’s second top-five qualifying effort in the German Grand Prix, as he qualified fourth at the Hockenheimring in 2014. This was Grosjean’s best qualifying performance at the Hockenheimring and his second-best qualifying effort in the German Grand Prix, as he qualified fifth at the Nurburgring in 2013.

Both Magnussen and Grosjean ran exclusively on the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tire throughout qualifying.

Taking the pole for the German Grand Prix was Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. His fast lap of 1:11.212 set a new track qualifying record at the Hockenheimring and was .204 of a second better than runner-up Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. It was Vettel’s 55th career Formula One pole, his fifth this season and his second at the Hockenheimring.

Before Magnussen, Grosjean and the rest of their Formula One counterparts participated in knockout qualifying, they had one final practice (FP3) to dial in their racecars for a quick lap around the track. Unfortunately, rain dominated the session, with both Haas F1 Team drivers confined to the garage following a two-lap exploratory run on the Pirelli Cinturato Blue full wet tire. A handful of drivers did venture onto the track in the final minutes. Sauber’s Charles Leclerc set the quickest time among the nine drivers who turned any laps at speed, with his time of 1:34.577 being .423 of a second faster than his nearest pursuer and teammate, Marcus Ericsson.

Romain Grosjean

“It was a pretty good session. We just need to see what happened on my last run. I went wide on turn one, so we just have analyze that. We couldn’t do the second push lap in Q3, unfortunately, but all in all, it was a good session. I’m really happy for the team. On a track were we were not sure we’d be competitive, we’ve been good. We’re right up there, so that’s very encouraging. We’ll see what the weather’s like Sunday. There’s a bit of uncertainty about that, but I don’t think we’ll mind cooler conditions. I think we’re in a good place for tomorrow.”

Kevin Magnussen

“That was a nice lap at the end. There was no beating the Red Bulls – they’re still too far ahead for us to play with them, but we’re best of the rest again, and that’s our target. Now we just need to get it tomorrow as well, which is the bigger challenge. For tomorrow, you just hope the guys ahead get a good start so we can get some free air and do our own thing. We’re lucky that it’s looking like the temperatures will be a little bit cooler. With the problems we had on Friday with the overheating of the tires, maybe it’ll be a bit better. Hopefully, the car will behave well, as it did today, and we can score some good points.”

Gunther Steiner

“It’s a very happy day today. Qualifying fifth and sixth is the best. That’s what we wanted to achieve, and that’s what we did achieve. It was a good job from everybody. Now we look forward to going racing tomorrow.”

McLaren

Heavy rain throughout the morning meant neither driver posted a time in the final practice session at Hockenheim. Both drivers took to the track to examine the conditions shortly after the start of the session – Stoffel doing two out-laps and Fernando one – but the team deemed it too wet to do any representative running.

Despite threats of further rain and storms, conditions improved in time for qualifying, which remained dry for the full hour.

Stoffel, still battling car issues affecting the balance of his car, struggled to set a solid time on his final quick-lap. He qualified in 20th position, but will start 19th due to penalties for RIC. Fernando, meanwhile, had a more positive session, finishing 14th in Q1 to progress through into Q2. With a run each on both the Options and the Primes, he ultimately qualified in 11th position, allowing him a free choice of tyre compounds for tomorrow’s race.

Fernando Alonso

“I’m definitely happy with 11th, as it’s a small pole position for the midfield group. Tomorrow we’ll start on the tyres we wish, and they’ll be new, so it’s a great opportunity to score points as we’re starting already close to the points zone. It’ll be a close fight but normally on Sundays we pick up a little bit of pace, so we’ll try to do our best and have a good race.

“We had the benefit of [Lewis] Hamilton and [Daniel] Ricciardo not running, this is clear, but still we completed a good qualifying.

“The car is getting better; the new parts are definitely improving our performance but everyone else is making small steps every race so we keep more or less the same gap with our rivals. However, we are moving in the right direction and hopefully we can bring more and bigger upgrades to the next few races.

“We need both McLarens to score points so we have to find what the issue on Stoffel’s car is, as it’s the second race that we’ve seen less downforce and a problem with that car.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“The situation today was the same as at Silverstone. Since we hit the ground there we were the last car by some margin, and it’s turned out the same today and all weekend so far. It’s frustrating as we’ve changed a lot of parts on the car to try and fix the problems, but we haven’t yet managed to find a solution.

“I definitely haven’t forgotten how to drive. Between me and Fernando the cars are in a similar spec, but we can see some issues on the data on my side. The team has put in a lot of effort to change parts already, but it seems like we’re not really moving forward much and the team is looking at various options to see what else we can do. The priority now is to find a solution for the problem we have.

“Tomorrow I have nothing to lose, so the only way is up from here and hopefully we can extract a little bit more out of it.”

Gil de Ferran

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the outcome on Stoffel’s side today. It’s a shame that we lost FP3 due to bad weather conditions, which would have a been a good opportunity to better understand the issues.

“Fernando had a very positive day. The team, both back at the factory and at the track, made some very good decisions overnight to enable us to take a step forward with the car today. Not enough can be said about his performance, which has put us in a very good position to have a strong fight in the race tomorrow.

“It looks like we have all the ingredients in place for an exciting German Grand Prix on our return to this legendary track.”

Force India

SERGIO PEREZ

“I am happy with our performance today. I think the team did a strong job especially considering we lost FP3 to the rain. It wasn’t an easy session and I only just made it through to Q2. I had to make every lap count in every session. P10 is a good place to start the race, but I think the conditions will be much hotter tomorrow. So it will be a completely different game and tyre management will be very important. We can certainly aim for points and hopefully beat some of the cars ahead of us.”

ESTEBAN OCON

“It’s not a great feeling going out in Q1 but I made a slight error in qualifying today, which cost me the opportunity to continue into Q2. I didn’t manage to get the right feeling with the car and we couldn’t set it up how I wanted. Today’s rain during FP3 really hurt me because I had already missed a session yesterday. There is nothing we could have done about it, but it meant we went into qualifying feeling a bit blind, with just one session of track time. I think Sergio showed what the car can do around here and I am confident our pace in the race is going to be strong. The battle in the midfield is going to be close, as always, but this is a good track for overtaking and I think we can push our way into the points.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“It’s been a challenging day with the mixed weather conditions limiting mileage, which particularly impacted on Esteban’s time in the car leading up to qualifying. With such a competitive midfield, every tenth of a second counts and Sergio did well to progress to Q3. Esteban was close to making Q2, but just missed out. The forecast suggests warmer conditions tomorrow so all the preparation work from Friday will be very relevant for the race. I think our race pace is a match for all of the midfield teams so I’m optimistic of some points tomorrow.

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“It’s such a shame to go out in qualifying so early. We hoped we would see some rain for the session but it didn’t happen unfortunately. It’s pretty difficult for us at the moment because the other teams are improving and we haven’t made the step forward we would have liked, so we need to work hard to catch the others. I know the team is working flat out, but we are still struggling with pace. I knew it wouldn’t have been easy to make it to Q2 today, and in the end we missed it by just four-hundredths of a second. However, considering our times yesterday, our race pace looks competitive, so hopefully tonight we can find a good strategy for tomorrow. Everything’s possible - of course we will need some lucky happenings to make our way through the pack, but we will give it our everything to recover as many positions as we can.”

Brendon Hartley

“I’m a bit disappointed that we didn’t make it to Q2 today. It was a relatively smooth session, my first lap looked OK so I opted for one lap at the end of the session. In hindsight, maybe doing two laps would have been better with the track improving the way it did. In addition, we really lacked some pace on the Ultrasoft tyre today. Thinking of the positives, our long run pace looks quite competitive - we were one of the quickest cars in the midfield during the race simulations.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“We recognised some weaknesses from yesterday, so we planned a number of changes to the car and decided how to operate the tyres for FP3 and qualifying. Unfortunately, it rained during FP3 which meant we couldn’t put our dry setup ideas into practice. The rain was quite heavy so even if we didn’t get representative running, it was useful to get a run in at the end to check the balance of the car, as there was a chance of rain in qualifying - we wanted to make sure we had the car in the right window. We found a good balance with both cars and the drivers were pretty happy going into qualifying. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have the right pace today. As we can see from the time sheets, it was once again very tight in the midfield and half a tenth makes a big difference. Thinking about tomorrow’s race, our long run pace yesterday was pretty competitive and we’ve usually been able to manage our tyres in the race better than most, so there’s no reason not to remain positive. Since we are starting from the back, some overtaking will be required and we know it will be tricky, but anything can happen. We’ll have to look through all of the strategy options tonight to figure out what we need to do to make the best progress tomorrow.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“This morning’s final hour of free practice in the wet was not very useful, as it is meant to be dry for tomorrow’s race. The rain also made it difficult to know what to expect in qualifying, although that is the same for all the teams. The result is disappointing and we need to work hard to improve the overall package as soon as possible.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Fourth was the maximum we could do. You have to be realistic going into Qualifying and if you don’t have the horsepower you can’t expect to be at the front. I was very happy with my lap, I feel we extracted the most out of the car so a satisfying day from my point of view. The plan was to start on Softs but the red flag in Q2 changed that. Looking back, I think we would have been ok but we wanted to make sure we progressed to Q3, so we will now start the race on Ultrasofts. This compound should be stronger for the start sequence. It’s then unknown how the tyres will degrade due to the track temperature being different from Friday compared to the race. Our pace should be better tomorrow than in Qualifying so with a good start I’ll see how I can progress. I think I’m starting on the inside which isn’t ideal but being on the second row helps. It was good to see all the fans out there, I’m not sure if they were cheering Sebastian as I was following him, or myself, but either way it was nice to see.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“We’re starting last tomorrow no matter what, so by not taking part in Q2 means we have a choice of which tyre to start the race with. If we had done Q2 then whichever tyre we went on, we would have to start the race on. This decision has given us a bit more freedom and we can decide what looks best for tomorrow and save some mileage on the car. I’m actually glad that Qualifying is dry and the others were forced to use the tyres as it gives us a bit more of an open book to choose the most aggressive strategy. It’s one of those races like Silverstone which is between a one or two stop. Depending on how fast I can come through the pack will determine whether I can make it a one stop. I think we need a little bit of luck to get a podium, it’s a long shot but it’s never impossible. Now I’m just thinking of the excitement I will have starting from the back tomorrow. Obviously, I would rather start at the front but there will be some excitement to be had for sure. It’s probably going to be doubly entertaining with Lewis now also starting towards the back too, so both of us coming through the field should make for a good race. Lewis probably isn’t as happy as me right now as I knew this penalty was coming and he had a chance of pole, but tomorrow we’re going to have a good time I’m sure.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“Unfortunately for Daniel his Qualifying in the dry conditions was never going to go past Q1 because there was no point in burning tyres and engine mileage as he already had penalties that put him at the back of the grid tomorrow. We therefore took the strategic decision not to run his car in Q2 and provide him with more options tomorrow. Max, in progressing through Q2, aimed to get into Q3 on the Soft tyre but the delta today between the two compounds was just too great to make it through. We changed to the Ultrasoft like our competitors and thereafter in Q3 Max drove two very impressive laps. On the last lap he was flat through Turn 1 and is the only car to achieve that so far this weekend. Unfortunately, the time loss in sector 2 was disproportionate so fourth was the maximum we could achieve today. Hopefully we can make progress in the race and I’m sure Daniel will also enjoy the challenge of coming through the field.”

Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari qualified in pole position for tomorrow’s German Grand Prix, courtesy of Sebastian Vettel. His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen will start the race from P3.

Sebastian Vettel

“You always try to do your best every day. Today has been one of those days, the car was fantastic. I could feel it in Q1 already and then in Q3 I knew I could get a good lap. Racing here in Germany means a lot to me and hopefully we can get first place tomorrow. We built a strong car and we know there’s still potential. Also, we know we can still improve race by race, because there’s still some weaknesses, but overall we are competitive and strong. So, it’s up to us to make good use of this potential everywhere we go”.

Kimi Raikkonen

“Today the car was working well and in qualifying I knew there was a lot of lap time in it. On my first try in Q3 I had a good feeling and the lap was looking good, but then I made a mistake and got sideways. We had the speed to do better, but I did not want to make any crazy mistake and risk throwing everything away, so on my last try I took it a little bit easier. Third position is obviously not ideal, but in the end it is a pretty good position to start from. It’s difficult to say what will be the key to the race. So far our car has been good and I expect it to be the same tomorrow, but the conditions might change. As for every race we’ll try to do our maximum and see what it brings in the end. We need to do the best we can.