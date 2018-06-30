Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen earned strong starting positions for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix by advancing to the final round of knockout qualifying Saturday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The duo qualified sixth and eighth, respectively, as the American squad placed both its drivers into Q3 for the second straight race, as well as the fourth time this season and the fifth time in team history.

Grosjean’s performance equaled Haas F1 Team’s best qualifying effort to date – sixth earned by Grosjean and Magnussen in the 2017 and 2018 Australian Grands Prix, respectively. The Austrian Grand Prix is the ninth race of 2018 and the milestone 50th race for Haas F1 Team since its debut in the 2016 Australian Grand Prix.

Grosjean set the fourth-fastest time in Q1 with a lap of 1:04.242 around the 4.318-kilometer (2.683-mile), 10-turn circuit. It marked Haas F1 Team’s best Q1 result in its three-year history. Magnussen was seventh quickest with a lap of 1:04.460. Only the top-15 drivers move on to Q2.

In Q2, Grosjean earned the sixth-fastest time with a lap of 1:04.059 and Magnussen tucked in right behind in seventh with a lap of 1:04.291, allowing each driver to handily make the top-10 cutoff and advance to Q3.

Q3 featured the heavy hitters of Formula One, with four-time and reigning champion Mercedes, 16-time champion Scuderia Ferrari and four-time champion Red Bull all represented. Haas F1 Team held its own among these giants, with Grosjean qualifying a best-of-the-rest sixth with a lap of 1:03.892 and Magnussen taking eighth with a lap of 1:04.051.

Both Grosjean and Magnussen ran exclusively on the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tire throughout qualifying.

Taking the pole for the Austrian Grand Prix was Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. His fast lap of 1:03.130 set a new track qualifying record at the Red Bull Ring and was .019 of a second better than runner-up and teammate Lewis Hamilton. It was Bottas’ fifth career Formula One pole, his first of the season and his second straight in Spielberg.

Before Grosjean, Magnussen and the rest of their Formula One counterparts participated in knockout qualifying, they had one final practice (FP3) to dial in their racecars for a quick lap around the track. Both Grosjean and Magnussen began the session on the Red supersoft tire before switching to the Purple ultrasoft tire.

Grosjean ran 17 laps and set the seventh-fastest time with a 1:04.916 on his 13th tour. Magnussen tallied 16 laps and earned his best time on his 11th lap – a 1:05.013 that put him right behind his teammate in eighth. Each driver secured their quick lap riding on ultraosfts.

Quickest in FP3 was Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, whose fast lap of 1:04.070 was .029 of a second better than Hamilton.

Romain Grosjean

“It was a really good qualifying. We produced some good setup work on the car and we’ve built our pace through the weekend. I’m very happy we could get into Q3 using only one set (of tires) in Q2. It meant we could have more fun and play around in Q3. I was happy with the car. It all went very well, and the balance was great. I was hoping we’d stay in P4. I was thinking, ‘Come on, that can stay there.’ The truth is that other teams are faster, but I’m very proud to be in between the two Red Bulls, and I’m happy that Kevin is P8. We’ve got both cars in the top-10 for the race tomorrow and, hopefully, we get some points.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I think the team did a really good job today with the car being so good. Romain did a really good lap, and we’ve been quick all day. I think P6 and P8 are pretty good starting positions for tomorrow. We’ll see how Sunday goes. Our pace yesterday in FP2 on the long runs was pretty good. We’ll take what we can get, but we need to get those points. We’re going to keep our feet on the ground and see what we can get tomorrow.”

Gunther Steiner

“Obviously, it was a very good result for us. Thanks to the drivers, and to the whole team, for a fantastic job. They can be proud of what they’ve achieved today. We’re now looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

Williams

Lance Stroll qualified 15th and Sergey Sirotkin 18th for the Austrian Grand Prix

Both Lance and Sergey qualified on the ultrasoft Pirelli tyre

Sergey made consecutive lap-time improvements but failed to make it out of Q1 due to a yellow flag on his final run

Lance made it into Q2 and continued to better his lap times throughout both sessions

Lance will start P14 and Sergey P17 due to a gearbox penalty for Leclerc

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

The team did some good work yesterday which allowed us some changes overnight. We made some progress with the balance and stability of the car, which I think we saw today. Some great laps from Lance helped get us into Q2, and Sergey could have most probably done the same if Leclerc had not caused a yellow flag on his final lap. Overall, we are in much better positions for the race than we were in France, and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve tomorrow in the race. Finally, I’d like to say well done to the drivers and team for a great job so far this weekend.

Lance Stroll

I am pretty happy with getting into Q2. Looking back at it, I think there was more in it, as we only had one set of tyres because we put three sets on in Q1, which isn’t normally what our run plan is. But this time we just wanted to put all our effort into getting out of Q1, which put us on the back foot for Q2. I think we missed out a little bit on the balance in Q2, as with some of the track improvement I think we could have probably put some more front wing on it and that would have helped us gain some more positions. However, all in all I think we have to be pretty satisfied with getting into Q2 and it is a step in the right direction.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a disappointing qualifying. I think it was one of those cases where we could improve from practice and put the car more together and still improve it through qualifying. We had the pace to get through into Q2 even with the tiny margins in it, but my out-lap was strongly compromised with the traffic. Despite this, I was able to improve my time on the first half of lap, before the yellow flag. After the yellow flag we had to abort the lap as there were a lot of cars ahead of me. Looking ahead to tomorrow, our long run pace in FP2 was promising so I am ready for tomorrow.

Sauber

It was a demanding Saturday for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team at the 2018 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. After a strong Friday, things looked promising in FP3 with both drivers showing good pace. Unfortunately, at the end of the FP3, an issue with the transmission on Charles Leclerc’s car resulted in changing the gearbox and a five-position grid penalty for tomorrow’s race. The team did a good job to fix his car in time for qualifying – the young Monegasque rookie bounced back strongly, finishing the session in P13 (Q2).

Tomorrow Charles Leclerc will take the start of the Austrian GP from 18th position on the grid, followed by Marcus Ericsson who, after a solid performance in FP3, qualified in P20. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team remains confident of optimizing its performance for tomorrow’s race.

Marcus Ericsson

“It was a disappointing qualifying for me. We have had a good weekend so far, so we need to work to understand why we struggled so much during qualifying. The car felt good, so we are going to take a close look at the data to get the maximum potential for the race.”

Charles Leclerc

“I am very happy about today – P13. There was not much more for us to extract, and now we must push to understand why we made a small step backwards after FP3. A huge thank you to the whole team for putting my car back out on track for qualifying. Due to a grid penalty, I will be starting the race from P18 tomorrow. It will be difficult to advance, but I will push as much as I can in the first few laps, and do my best to work my way forward in the race.”

Force India

ESTEBAN OCON

“A place in Q3 was just out of reach today. We were missing a tenth or two to make the difference because the middle of the grid is very close. It’s not been the easiest weekend and we have struggled to find the pace, especially over a single lap. I think the developments we have coming for the future races will give us the boost we need. The positive thing about P11 is that we have a free choice of tyres tomorrow and can start the race on new tyres. For tomorrow I’m only looking forward and aiming for points.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“I am disappointed to go out of qualifying so early today. It was definitely not the result we were expecting. We were close to making Q2 but in the end we fell just short. I found so much traffic in the last sector of my final and the time I lost kept me out of Q2. We didn’t maximise our performance and paid the price for it. With these small margins, we had to be perfect to progress and that wasn’t the case today. I feel we made some good steps forward with the car this weekend, even though we weren’t able to show it today, and we will give everything to try and recover some points tomorrow.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“On such a short lap we always see a very tight grid with small margins between the cars, especially in the middle of the pack. P11 represents a decent effort by Esteban and keeps us in the fight for points tomorrow. Sergio has been struggling more with the balance of the car and he was caught out by the traffic this afternoon. With a grid penalty for Leclerc, we expect Sergio to move up a position to start from P16. We have solid race pace so I think there’s all to play for tomorrow and I will be disappointed if we don’t come away with some points.”

McLaren

Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will line up 13th and 15th on the grid for tomorrow’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Fernando recorded an 11th-quickest Q1 lap, which was particularly impressive after his difficult practice sessions yesterday. Stoffel didn’t manage to get the maximum from the car after struggling slightly with a handling imbalance from tyre-set to tyre-set.

With three DRS zones and unpredictable weather on the cards for tomorrow’s race, both drivers are hopeful of racing hard with the pack tomorrow.

Fernando Alonso

“We did our best in qualifying today, and I think we maximised the package, but this is not where we want to be.

“Tomorrow, we need to aim for points by thinking about the best strategy. We have a free choice of starting-tyre and all possibilities are open for us. I’m relatively optimistic.

“On my final lap, I was two tenths slower than on my previous lap; for the final two corners, I said to myself, ‘let’s try and do this flat out, in case I can recover those tenths’ but that was over the limit…

“We had some fun today and the car was good to drive, but this still isn’t the position we want, and we need to keep improving.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“It was a very tight session, and didn’t go perfectly for me.

“I didn’t have any particular issues this afternoon. We changed a lot on the car yesterday, but we left it alone today – but it still felt a little different from one set of tyres to another, which was hard to explain. Maybe it’s the tyre preparation, or other cars doing warm-up laps before starting their push-laps.

“Everyone who’s touched those yellow sausage-kerbs has broken bits of their car. Even in qualifying this afternoon, a bit broke off my car – and I didn’t even touch any of the kerbs. They’re quite harsh: I don’t see the reason for putting them there: if you’re going that far onto the run-off, you’re losing time anyway.

“Qualifying was more or less what we expected – we’ll see tomorrow what the race brings.”

Eric Boullier

“After three tricky practice sessions, which were spent either testing experimental parts, chasing the car’s balance or replacing bodywork damaged on the unforgiving exit kerbs, we’d hoped for a somewhat more straightforward qualifying session.

“While our qualifying pace was more or less what we expected this afternoon, we damaged a few more components over those kerbs. We’re evaluating contingencies, and are already looking to fly out some additional spares overnight to ensure we have a useable stock for the race tomorrow.

“It’s disappointing to be outside the top 10, but the margins are tight around here, and both drivers will fight hard for positions tomorrow.”

Renault F1

The fifth row of the grid for tomorrow’s Eyetime Grosser Preis von Österreich will be yellow and black after Renault Sport Formula One Team qualified with both drivers in the top ten for the sixth time this season.

Carlos Sainz set the ninth-fastest lap, a 1min 04.725secs, and Nico Hülkenberg the tenth-quickest time under cloudy skies at the Red Bull Ring.

Nico Hülkenberg

“We did well to get into the top ten today. I’m not so happy with qualifying, so I’m hoping for better in the race tomorrow. It’s a short track here, and if you don’t have a good balance with the car it’s difficult to extract all the pace over one lap. We’ll be aiming to look after the tyres tomorrow, as 71 laps is going to be pretty gruelling with so many corners. There’s a lot of energy going through the rubber, so we need to be smart during the race.”

Carlos Sainz

“Today we managed to overcome our main limitations from yesterday and the car felt better. We had a strong qualifying and I’m happy to be P9 in the end, it was the best result possible today. We’ll be aiming to go forwards at the start tomorrow and hopefully we’ll have extra race pace to fight for good points. Overtaking is always difficult here, but there are three DRS zones, so let’s see what that brings.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

How was qualifying for the team?

The build-up to qualifying involved quite a bit of hard work to get the car set-up working for both drivers, so it’s good to see the fruits of that labour with both cars qualifying where we need to be for tomorrow’s race. We’ve made good progress from yesterday.

What are likely to be the challenges tomorrow?

It’s a tough track to race here. There are a lot of laps to complete, and it’s punishing on the car, especially on the brakes. We’ve seen how important it is to stay off certain kerbs, so we’ll be looking for a strong, clean race where hopefully we can harness the good long run pace we saw yesterday. Anything could happen tomorrow.

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“It was a good day, we looked more competitive than we did last week in Paul Ricard, which is positive. We still need to work a bit harder and find more performance to fight with the guys in Q3, but I’m happy with the lap I did and I think we maximised the package we had. The car felt good, I think in terms of chassis things are looking quite positive, but we know with the straight line speed we are still a bit behind Mercedes and Ferrari, so overall we made a good step but there’s still work to be done. However, P12 is not a bad place to start the race tomorrow because we will have the freedom to choose the tyres.”

Brendon Hartley

“Not a good qualifying, I was out of Q1 and three-tenths of a second off my team-mate. It hasn’t really been a clean weekend, I had some of the new aero updates yesterday which didn’t go 100% to plan, but then I think we got on top of it today. I damaged my front wing in FP3 which meant I ran the old wing in Qualifying. It was a decision made right before the session because of lack of spare parts, so I ran a bit of a hybrid between specs, of course it was not ideal but today Pierre did a better job and the new front wing would not have given me 3 tenths but may have helped to squeeze through to Q2. My last lap wasn’t particularly clean and I got too close to the car in front trying to get a slipstream. The midfield is very tight and 1 tenth faster would have got me through to Q2. I am disappointed with P19 but will fight in tomorrow.”

James Key (Technical Director)

“As we could clearly understand from yesterday, it was extremely close in our area of the pack. I have to say Haas have been strong all weekend and they were ahead of the rest of the midfield, and it was up to the rest of us to try and get in directly behind them, on this short circuit the margins are very small. This morning Brendon’s car had a better balance and in Pierre’s case it wasn’t quite there and we had work to do, but we gradually pulled it together and we knew what steps we needed to make for qualifying. Q3 was going to be tough but possible today, just a couple of tenths could make a big difference and that is what it boiled down to in the end. We didn’t really make a step forward in Pierre’s second run, but to be fair he extracted as much as we had today and I don’t think it would have been possible to go much quicker. Ocon is three-hundredths of a second quicker and P10 was less than a couple of tenths, so it’s a shame. However, the advantage of being just behind the top 10 with the tyre selection is relevant here after what we saw on Friday so we are in a position to fight for a top ten place tomorrow. In Brendon’s case he improved quite a bit in FP3, and although he finished on the last row in qualifying today it was also a question of a few tenths of a second.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“Looking at our pace in the other sessions, we had hoped to make it through to Q3 this afternoon. But with a very competitive midfield, Pierre just missed the cut to Q3 by two tenths of a second. Nevertheless, our long run pace in free practice looked quite competitive and we will plan our strategy thoroughly with the team tonight, so let’s hope we can have a stronger race and aim for some points tomorrow.”

Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to start the Austrian Grand Prix from the front row

Valtteri claims his fifth career pole position – his first of the 2018 season and second in Spielberg

Lewis came home in P2 on the grid, completing the third front-row lockout of the season for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Today’s result marks the 175th pole position for Mercedes-Benz power

Both drivers will start tomorrow’s Grand Prix on the SuperSoft tyre

Valtteri Bottas

It feels really good to get my first pole position of the season. I like this track a lot; last year I had a good weekend here and this year the weekend has started well again. It’s a tricky circuit; there are only seven real corners on this track, but you can get them wrong very easily and lose a lot of time. For me it helped a lot that my first lap in Q3 was really good, so I could build on that in the second run. I will look at the data in detail to see where there is further room for improvement. The car felt really well-balanced today, so I can’t imagine why it wouldn’t feel that way tomorrow. We have had very mixed races lately, so I hope that I can get a good start and fight for the win. We have shown that we are quick here and have a really strong package, so we need a nice, clean race to turn our qualifying result into points. It’s nice to have a good result, but this was only qualifying, and it’s the race that counts.

Lewis Hamilton

This is a great result for the team, I’m really happy for us to have a 1-2. Congratulations to Valtteri, he did a better job today. He went a completely different way with the set-up and maybe in hindsight I should have gone that direction as well. I’m really grateful for all the hard work from everyone at the factory, they’v e helped us to improve the car, move forward and lock out the front row – it’s quite a privilege to be in that position. You can’t really follow here, so there usually isn’t a lot of overtaking but we will see if the three DRS zones will make a difference. Ferrari will start on the UltraSoft tyres whereas Red Bull and us will start on the SuperSofts so that will be interesting. There is a bit of a performance difference between those tyres, so keeping Sebastian behind at the start will be difficult, but I will give it everything I could. It’s going to be close tomorrow, but we’re in a good position for the race.

Toto Wolff

It’s a fantastic result to take the front row here in Spielberg with Valtteri just a few hundredths ahead of Lewis. We have been pushing hard in recent weeks to add performance to the car and, after the upgraded engine last week, it was really impressive to see the size of the aero upgrade here at the second race of the triple header. The hard work has paid off so far, with the car performing well and handling nicely around this circuit. Valtteri has been on good form all weekend and had a clean qualifying session, building up the performance level with each lap; Lewis also started strongly, after a tricky FP3, but made a mistake on his first lap in Q3. That meant it played out like a perfect thriller, with everything riding on the final runs – Lewis was quicker than the provisional pole time, but Valtteri was a little faster still and took his first pole of the season. It’s a well-deserved result after some really bad luck in recent races. Now, we need to manage the start well to have a strong race. Like last weekend in France, we will start on the SuperSoft, Ferrari on the UltraSoft; this gave them the advantage from the start last weekend, and we need to be conscious of that tomorrow. But those considerations are for this evening, for a few moments now we can enjoy a strong team result – and the best possible starting point for what will be a hard-fought Grand Prix.

Andrew Shovlin

It’s great to get our second front row in succession and a fantastic reward for all the hard work that has gone on in Brixworth and Brackley bringing updates to these recent races. Congratulations also to Valtteri on his first pole of the year. He’s had more than his fair share of bad luck this year but has remained completely focused and committed so it’s nice to see his hard work rewarded. The day has run quite smoothly, we made some changes to the car overnight that seemed to be a step in the right direction but we still had a bit of time to find in the slow corners that required some fine tuning for qualifying. The qualifying session was more or less to plan. Both drivers were finding time as the track improved, Valtteri getting a very good first lap on the board in final qualifying whereas Lewis had a mistake in Turn 3 which left him with everything to do on the final run. To see them separated by two hundredths with such a good gap behind shows that they were both really getting all the performance out of the car. The long run picture from Friday looks like it will be closer in the race than we saw in qualifying and the start tyre difference between us and Ferrari adds another dimension. We’ve got a long way to go to convert the front row into a one two but we’ll be working hard tonight on a race plan to help us achieve that.