Williams

Felipe Massa qualified 6th and Lance Stroll 12th for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix

Both drivers cleared Q1 with no issues, Felipe in P10 and Lance in P13

Lance set his fastest times in the first two sectors of his final lap of Q2, but a snatch of oversteer at Turn 15 cost him time and the lap was only enough for P12

Felipe’s first run of Q3 put him P7, but he improved again on the deciding run to move ahead of Verstappen into P6

Lance will be promoted from 12th to 11th, due to a three-place grid penalty for Carlos Sainz for an incident in the last race

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

It is absolutely fantastic to get sixth place on the grid with Felipe. We have split the Red Bulls which should make things interesting tomorrow, especially since we think our race pace looks competitive. On Lance’s side, given that this is a new circuit and there was a lot of learning to do this weekend, he has done a very respectable job to get the car to 12th. The tyres have been very tricky for everybody, as they have been every year here because of this smooth surface, so there has been a lot of learning along the way to get that final lap in qualifying. We look forward to an exciting race tomorrow. Well done to the team for what has been a trouble free weekend so far. Finally, congratulations to Ferrari for their first front row lockout since the 2008 French GP, back when Felipe and Rob Smedley were still part of their team!

Felipe Massa

It was a great qualifying for us. It’s so nice to see that we are in the middle of the two Red Bulls. They were better than us in the first three races, on qualifying and race pace, but this is a good track for us and we are fighting with them. I’m happy with the position we’re starting, but I’m also happy that maybe tomorrow we can fight with them again. I will try everything I can, I’m very motivated and I hope everything will be right for us to have a good race tomorrow.

Lance Stroll

It was a bit unfortunate at the end as I think Q3 was possible, but I just missed out at the end of my lap in Q2. I didn’t get to do the warm up lap I wanted, and around here it is quite important to get the tyre working properly. I had a good start to the lap and then I lost a lot of grip in the last sector, made a couple of mistakes and just lost the rear, which wasn’t great. I was a couple of tenths up but didn’t manage to hold it. There is more in it. I think this weekend is quite tricky with tyres and getting them to work properly, but we can race from P12 (P11). It is a long race tomorrow, we will see what happens and hopefully luck is going to be a bit more on our side.

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean qualified 14th and 20th, respectively, for the Russian Grand Prix Sunday at the Sochi Autodrom. Magnussen, however, will start 13th due to a five-place grid penalty being served by Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr., who qualified 11th. And Grosjean will start 19th as 17th-place qualifier Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren also serves a grid penalty.

Magnussen set the 15th-fastest time in Q1 with a lap of 1:36.408 to claw his way into Q2, as only the top-15 drivers advance to the second round of qualifying. Grosjean’s struggle with the balance of his racecar continued in qualifying and it resulted in a 20th-place Q1 drive. Grosjean’s effort was also thwarted by double yellow flags that waved on his final flying lap when Jolyon Palmer spun his Renault into the wall off turn four of the 5.848-kilometer (3.634-mile), 18-turn circuit.

In Q2, Magnussen shaved .391 of a second off his Q1 time to qualify 14th. While his lap of 1:36.017 was his quickest of the weekend, Magnussen did not move on to Q3 as just the 10 fastest drivers advance.

Both Magnussen and Grosjean ran exclusively on the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tire throughout qualifying.

Taking the pole for the Russian Grand Prix was Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. His fast lap of 1:33.194 set a new track qualifying record and was .059 of a second better than runner-up and teammate Kimi Räikkönen. Nico Rosberg held the previous track qualifying record of 1:35.337 set last year in Q2, and Vettel’s pole-winning time beat it by 2.143 seconds. This is Vettel’s 47th career Formula One pole but his first since the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix. And with Räikkönen qualifying second, it marked the first Ferrari front-row lockout since the 2008 French Grand Prix, a span of 127 races.

Before Magnussen, Grosjean and the rest of their Formula One counterparts participated in knockout qualifying, they had one final practice (FP3) to dial in their racecars for a quick lap around the track. Both drivers were on the same program, with three stints apiece that ran the range of Pirelli’s tire lineup beginning with the Yellow soft, continuing with the Red supersoft and culminating with the Purple ultrasoft. Each of their cars were also outfitted with a Brembo brake package, with the team reverting back to the supplier it used throughout 2016 and the beginning of this season after testing Carbon Industrie brakes April 18-19 at Bahrain and yesterday in FP1 and FP2 in Sochi.

Magnussen set the 10th-fastest time in FP3 with a 1:36.556 on his 19th and final lap. Grosjean tallied 20 laps and earned his best time on his last lap as well, a 1:37.164 that put him 16th overall.

The top of FP3 provided a prelude to qualifying, with Vettel and Räikkönen first and second, respectively. Vettel’s fast lap of 1:34.001 was .337 of a second better than Räikkönen.

Romain Grosjean

“I’ve been very unhappy with the car since yesterday morning. Something is just not working, and then today we had the yellow flags on my last lap while I was trying to improve. We need a solution for those yellow flags. Three races now we’ve had at least one Haas (car) out because we get a yellow flag on our last attempt, so that’s a bit too much. Kevin has been pretty happy with his car and I haven’t. It was nothing in the brakes, it was just the car wasn’t doing anything I wanted. I think tomorrow will be very hard.”

Kevin Magnussen

“As a team we’re struggling a bit more this weekend than in the first races. It’s not perfect, but I think P14 for me today was the best I could do. I think with a perfect lap P11 could’ve been possible, but it’s very close from 11th to where I am, very close. I don’t think any of these guys probably had a perfect lap. It is what it is. To be in that group is a good effort from our side. We’ve been a bit unlucky this weekend having to go back on the brakes in the middle of the weekend, but I think we’ll still have a good car for the race. Hopefully, we can get through the first corner well and have a good race.”

Gunther Steiner

“A difficult day. Ups come with downs. Today we didn’t really deliver what we could’ve done. Romain qualifying last, though he’ll start second to last with Vandoorne’s penalty, doesn’t justify the speed. Again, we ran into a yellow, number three now (China, Bahrain and Russia). Kevin was very close to at least 11th position, if not 10th, in Q2. It didn’t work out, so he’ll start 13th. We’ll try to do our best for tomorrow.”

McLaren

Fernando Alonso grabbed his car by the scruff of its neck in both Q1 and Q2 of the Russian Grand Prix, eventually ending up 15th quickest after describing his quickest lap of the afternoon as ‘nearly perfect’.

Stoffel Vandoorne set the 17th-fastest time in Q1, but will start tomorrow’s race from the back of the grid after incurring a 15-place grid penalty for exceeding the maximum number of annually permitted power unit components during yesterday’s free practice session. He will start 20th tomorrow.

FERNANDO ALONSO

“It was a good qualifying in terms of the performance of the chassis and aerodynamics – the balance of the car felt quite good; quite grippy in the corners. I felt competitive, and my Q1 lap was very good.

“The tyres are tricky around here, as you need to warm them up quite hard, but everything went okay today. The sunny weather helped – and I think it’s going to be a good tyre for the race.

“Points tomorrow are our target, we need to have a good start, a good strategy, and a good race. Even then, we won’t be fast enough to get into in the points so we’ll need some help from the guys ahead of us.”

STOFFEL VANDOORNE

“After receiving the grid penalty yesterday for changing power unit components, we chose to direct our focus more towards tomorrow’s race.

“We knew we’d more or less be starting from the back, so our main aim will be to try and get the most out of tomorrow’s race. Although we know it’s going to be difficult for us to overtake around here, I still think that a lot of things can happen over a race distance. Even if it turns out to be a one-stop race, it’ll be a long afternoon – and, hopefully, there’ll be some incidents or a Safety Car, which could create some scenarios that might play into our hands.

“We expected to have another difficult weekend, but I’m hoping for a better day and the opportunity to make something happen in the race.”

ERIC BOULLIER

“We knew even before the start of qualifying that this would be a tricky session for us. Stoffel’s 15-place grid penalty, which was received yesterday for fitting the fifth MGU-K and turbo of the season, meant he was always likely to be starting from the back, and that’s unfortunately the case for tomorrow.

“It’ll be a tough afternoon for him, but he’s resolved to fight hard – it’s good to see such fighting spirit given the somewhat trying circumstances.

“Fernando drove with all his typical vigour this afternoon, leaving absolutely nothing on the track when he set his fastest time of the day, in Q1. He looked utterly magnificent out on-track, and we can only hope that we’re able to provide him with a package better suited to his mighty talents sooner rather than later.

“We approach tomorrow’s race looking to make the most of each and every opportunity that may come our way. Rest assured, we’ve lost none of our fight.”

YUSUKE HASEGAWA

“We expected this circuit to be challenging for our package, and, unfortunately, today’s result reflects this.

“During FP3 this morning we were concentrating most of our time on finding the best balance for the car. Both drivers tried various ride-heights and mechanical balances in order to find the best setting for qualifying at this circuit. As this circuit is quite tricky for tyre management, we also focused on the usage of each type of tyre in order to warm them up efficiently.

“During qualifying today, Fernando showed his excellent performance once again by reaching Q2 in tough circumstances. Stoffel also showed a brilliant performance keeping his motivation high despite having a 15-place penalty for the race.

“Tomorrow’s race will be hard, but everyone in the team will fight hard to get the best we can out of our package and push for points.”

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula One Team’s Nico Hülkenberg has qualified in the top ten for the third time in a row, placing eighth on the grid for tomorrow’s VTB Russian Grand Prix. Jolyon Palmer looked also to have the pace to be in the top ten for tomorrow’s race, despite missing much of the FP3 session as a power unit was changed, however contact with a kerb on his final Q1 lap pitched him into the barriers and out of qualifying.

Nico Hülkenberg

“I think that was the best we could do with the package we have currently, so it’s been a satisfying afternoon from that point of view. The challenge will be in the race; our pace then has been trickier so far this season so tomorrow will be the true teller of where we are in the car with our recent upgrade. We’ll push, as always, and hopefully come away with some nice points.”

Jolyon Palmer

“I have to say a big thank you to all my crew and everyone in the garage who has worked so hard over this weekend, they really have been amazing and now they have a bit more work to do. I was pushing hard and took too much kerb which pitched me into the barriers. I was on the back foot slightly with missing FP3, but anything can happen in the race, so I hope for a better day.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

How was qualifying for the team?

It’s good to have a car in the top ten once again; Nico has established himself as a regular Q3 runner which is excellent, and we’re confident that there is more to come from the car as we upgrade it in the future. Unfortunately for Jo, he easily had the pace to charge for Q3 but it was not to be today.

What are the considerations for tomorrow’s race?

Nico’s race looks a straightforward one given his qualifying position. For Jolyon, he is out of position so we will be looking for every strategic opportunity to make the most of the pace of the car.

Red Bull

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“I don’t think the practice session timings were completely representative of our pace and I felt like we were always a bit better than the timing screen showed but we hadn’t quite put it all together. In Q1 and Q2 we were trying to circulate and build temperature in the tyres but in Q3 we went for it and decided just to do one push lap which seemed to work so I’m glad we chose to do that. I’m pretty happy, I think fifth was all we could ask for today and that’s obvious looking at the gap to the front. Fifth is our best qualifying result here in Russia and we have to take the positives for now so I’m pleased to have achieved that for the team. I think Ferrari and Mercedes will be battling for the win tomorrow but we will definitely have a good fight for the top five. Compared to the Williams I think we have more rear downforce and could be better on the tyres but they have the straight-line speed and if you compare us to Ferrari and Mercedes they still have a bit of everything on us. For everyone watching at home I hope we can all have a good race and it’s definitely good for the sport now that Mercedes is being challenged.”

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“A frustrating day all things considered, we knew this would be one of our toughest tracks of the season but I had hoped qualifying would go better than that. Q1 was not too bad for us but in Q2 I had a really bad feeling with the rear tyres and I suddenly lost grip, especially going into the last sector. Sector 1 and 2 went well on most of my laps but the time just fell away in sector 3 as I just didn’t have the heat in the tyres. P5 was our target and that looked possible based on my first sector splits but the time I lost in the final sector cost me that goal. In Bahrain our car had a good setup and worked with the tyres but here the long straights make it very hard to go quick and compete at the front. Tomorrow should be a one stop race and we will of course try to push and go forward but I just think the top four are too quick here. The target will remain P5 in the race tomorrow which would be a good result for us here.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“Ultimately Daniel got everything possible out of the car today. P5 was the maximum achievable and a clean controlled lap in Q3 delivered that. Max had looked the quicker of the two in the previous sessions of qualifying but unfortunately he got out of shape on his last run and dropped a place to Massa, so we line up in fifth and seventh for tomorrow’s grand prix. Fifth happens to be our best ever qualifying at this track but obviously it leaves us with a lot to do tomorrow.

Force India

Sahara Force India delivered a competitive showing during today’s qualifying session with both cars progressing to Q3. Sergio Perez will start tomorrow’s Russian Grand Prix from ninth place ahead of Esteban Ocon in tenth.

SERGIO PEREZ

“It was not an ideal qualifying session for me, but in the end we got a good result and we can be pleased to be in Q3. I didn’t get the perfect lap; I feel I have left something on the table and when the margins are so close a tenth of a second would have put us a couple of places further ahead. It was not easy to get the tyres in the right operating window and to keep them working for the whole lap. Also, the track conditions changed a lot from yesterday and I think this affected everyone. The key for tomorrow’s race will be having a good start and a clean run into turn two: it’s a tricky one and in the past there has been plenty of action there at the start. I am optimistic for the race and I think we can aim to make up some positions from where we start.”

ESTEBAN OCON

“It’s the first Q3 appearance of my career and I’m pretty happy with our performance today. The team has done an awesome job to improve the car during each session and I felt very comfortable by the time we started qualifying. I made a few small mistakes on my Q3 lap so I’m a little bit frustrated because there was the opportunity to be even higher up the grid. If I can make a clean start in the race, there is all to play for tomorrow. It’s important that I make the most of my best qualifying position in Formula One to score some more points.”

ROBERT FERNLEY, DEPUTY TEAM PRINCIPAL

“The top ten was our target today and it’s encouraging to see both Force Indias make Q3 for the first time this year. The team has done an excellent job over the last few days to extract more and more performance from the car and today’s results show the progress we have made. The Q3 laps of both drivers were clean and tidy, but they both felt there was a bit more speed in the car and that they had the potential to be even higher up the grid. Even so, locking out the fifth row of the grid represents our best qualifying performance of the year and gives us every chance to score solid points tomorrow.”

Sauber

Qualifying was disappointing for the Sauber F1 Team ahead of the Russian Grand Prix at the Black Sea in Sochi. Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson finished the first qualifying session in P18 and P19 – the first time this season that the Sauber F1 Team was unable to qualify for Q2. However, Ericsson and Wehrlein are confident that they can fight back tomorrow during the 53 laps race on the Sochi Autodrom.

Marcus Ericsson

“A disappointing result. I think we have made some progress today in FP3 and then in qualifying. Unfortunately we identified a power unit issue in FP3, and we were not able to fully fix it for qualifying. I am sure we will sort this out for tomorrow. On top of that I got yellow flags on my last lap in Q1. We could have been close to Q2 today without having these issues but that’s how racing goes sometimes. However, I am still positive, as we are moving in the right direction.”

Pascal Wehrlein

“I can not be satisfied with this result. I made a mistake on my last lap in qualifying, which definitely cost time. Overall I am having difficulties with the balance of the car. Also, our topspeed on the straights is not good enough. The tyres behave differently compared to Bahrain, but this is the same for everyone else. Nevertheless, we will do our best for tomorrow’s race.”

More to come soon...