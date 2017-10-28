Sauber

Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein finished qualifying at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix in P16 and P17, respectively. Both drivers finished the session in Q1.

Marcus Ericsson

“It was a good day. We continued to build on the practice sessions from yesterday and took the right steps on the set-up of the car to be more competitive. It was a good effort by the team as we managed to get the maximum out of the car in qualifying. I am also satisfied with my final lap in qualifying – it was a nice one, and it was not too far off of Q2. We go into tomorrow’s race with a positive feeling.”

Pascal Wehrlein

“Overall I am satisfied with my day. Although we had some issues with my car in FP3, the team was able to resolve them quickly which let me to complete a few laps in the morning. The qualifying session went rather well. My performance was continually improving, and I had a solid chance of getting into Q2. Unfortunately, I made a small error in sector one on my final lap and did not make it. Nevertheless, this gives me confidence for tomorrow’s race and I look forward to getting back in the car, and giving everything I have.”

Williams

Felipe Massa qualified 11th and Lance Stroll 12th for the Mexican Grand Prix

Both cars ran the ultrasoft tyre in Q1, finishing with Felipe in 12th and Lance in 15th

In Q2, both Felipe and Lance had to abort their first flying laps after Hartley brought out the yellow flags in Turn 6

Both drivers qualified on the ultrasoft Pirelli tyre

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

We knew from the running in FP3 this morning that it was going to be very tight to get into Q3 with the Renault’s and Force India’s looking particularly quick relative to our pace, and so it proved to be. We had good runs in Q1 and got safely into Q2 with both cars with two runs each. Unfortunately, our first run with both cars in Q2 was disrupted by yellow flags because of Hartley, so we aborted. We went out and had only one attempt in Q2 which got us P11 and P12. I’m happy with those positions considering how tight it is. We have a free choice of tyre and I think our race pace may play in our favour relative to the cars ahead. We’re definitely in the hunt to score points with both cars in the race tomorrow.

Felipe Massa

I did the best lap I could in the car. It was almost a perfect lap. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get to Q3. I was happy with my lap. Maybe 11th is better than 10th with the clean side of the track and new tyres. Let’s concentrate on the race tomorrow and see what we can get. We are in the fight and that’s the most important thing.

Lance Stroll

It wasn’t a perfect job. Q1 was okay, and then in Q2 the first run was good at the start of the lap but then there were the yellows. Then, on the next run I just couldn’t get the tyres ready and I made many mistakes and didn’t really set a lap time. I got in a lap at the end, but I think it would have been very difficult to get into Q3. We are starting 12th, it is a long race tomorrow, we are in the middle and I think we can score points. We just have to sort out a few things and have a good race. It will be tough for everyone with the altitude.

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean qualified 18th and 19th, respectively, for the Mexican Grand Prix Sunday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. However, with grid penalties incurred by others, Magnussen will start 16th and Grosjean will start 17th.

The struggles of Friday seeped into Saturday, with neither driver able to advance from Q1. As they chased grip throughout the 4.304-kilometer (2.674-mile), 17-turn circuit, they were unable to crack the top-15 cutoff to get into Q2.

Magnussen set the 18th-fastest time with a lap of 1:19.443. Grosjean was just behind his teammate in 19th with a lap of 1:19.473. Both drivers used the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tire.

Taking the pole for the Mexican Grand Prix was Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. His fast lap of 1:16.488 was .086 of a second better than runner-up Max Verstappen of Red Bull and it set a new track record at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It was Vettel’s milestone 50th career Formula One pole, his fourth of the season and first in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Before Magnussen, Grosjean and the rest of their Formula One counterparts participated in knockout qualifying, they had one final practice (FP3) to dial in their racecars for a quick lap around the track. To emulate qualifying, both drivers ran exclusively on ultrasofts.

Magnussen ran 19 laps and set the 14th-fastest time with a 1:19.205 on his 16th lap. Grosjean tallied 22 laps and earned his best time on his 18th lap – a 1:19.586 that put him 17th overall.

Quickest in FP3 was Verstappen, whose fast lap of 1:17.113 was .075 of a second better than Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Romain Grosjean

“We have had a tough weekend. We didn’t run anything yesterday, so of course there’s always performance there. I had a very poor out lap at the end with a lot of traffic, so there were a few tenths in hand, but nothing that would put us where we should be. There’s no excuse. We’ve got a 2017 Ferrari engine, which is more powerful than the Sauber one. We’ll need to work, and we’ll need to find a way to make the car faster at the circuits where we need extra downforce. It’s going to be 71 laps with a handful of a car to drive tomorrow. Anything is possible. I don’t want to be super positive saying everything’s going to be great, but you never know in the race. It’s a tough circuit and cooling is a problem for everyone. Brakes are going to struggle. In Singapore, we were not supposed to score points and we did. There’s always hope, but definitely it’s going to be a tough one.”

Kevin Magnussen

“We had feared this weekend would be tough. We obviously weren’t very quick in qualifying. This track is like our Achilles’ heel. It was kind of expected, but it’s still disappointing. We just have to push on. The issues are a combination of things. I’d say with the air being so thin here, everyone has to cool their cars a lot more, open up their cooling on the brakes, engine, water, everything. When we do that, we don’t have a very good top cooling when it’s open. We lose out there, and it seems very bad this time. Hopefully we can stay in the fight tomorrow, and at least push and see what we can get. I hope our race pace is a bit better than our qualifying pace.”

Gunther Steiner

“We’ve ended up where we were afraid to end up a few days ago. We knew we would struggle with the high altitude here with our aero setup. So, we were almost prepared for it, but it’s never easy to swallow. We just need to get better.”