Williams

Felipe Massa qualified 16th and Lance Stroll 18th for the Belgian Grand Prix

Both drivers went out in Q1 on the ultrasoft tyre but were knocked out of the session having struggled for qualifying run performance over the course of the weekend

Lance was only able to set one timed-lap in Q1 after suffering damage to his rear-wing endplate

Felipe missed all Friday running after a crash in FP1 required a chassis change

Felipe has been given a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow for double-waved yellow flags in FP3

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

A disappointing result. Felipe obviously went into qualifying knowing that he would have a 5-place penalty. He was knocked out in Q1 in P16 and unfortunately on Lance’s car, we had a failure on a part of the rear-wing which the mechanics tried to change in the very limited time available but we missed the cut.

Felipe Massa

I’m so disappointed with the result. We’re not competitive enough. I thought maybe the crash would have been a problem today but I managed to understand the balance and the car. The car is just not competitive so I’m pretty disappointed. Even before losing five positions on the grid, it’s not a great start for the race tomorrow but racing is racing. We need to try everything we can and that’s what I’m looking forward to tomorrow.

Lance Stroll

I had a broken rear endplate and it is just one of those things that happens. Unluckily that held me up so I couldn’t get out for a second run in Q1 and my qualifying ended there. We need a quicker and more competitive car, as we just can’t carry the speed that some other cars can and it is really costing us a lot on certain tracks. If I had got out there for my second run I would definitely have gone quicker, but I think it would have been tough to get out of Q1. It is very frustrating and not where we want to be, but we have got to keep working on the car. I just hope for a better day tomorrow, as we have long straights, overtaking is possible and you have got to be positive and hopeful.

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen qualified 12th and 13th, respectively, for the Belgian Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. It was the fourth time this season both drivers advanced to the second round of knockout qualifying.

Magnussen set the 12th-fastest time in Q1 with a lap of 1:45.535 around the 7.004-kilometer (4.352-mile), 19-turn track. Grosjean was 15th quickest with a lap of 1:45.728. Only the top-15 drivers move on to Q2.

In Q2, Grosjean earned the 12th-fastest time with a lap of 1:45.133 and Magnussen was .267 of a second behind him in 13th with a lap of 1:45.400. Grosjean lopped .595 of a second off his Q1 time and Magnussen knocked .135 of second off his Q1 time. Just the top-10 drivers advance from Q2 to Q3.

Both Grosjean and Magnussen ran exclusively on the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tire throughout qualifying.

Taking the pole for the Belgian Grand Prix was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. His fast lap of 1:42.553 set an all-time track record at Spa, one-upping the hours-old mark of 1:43.916 set by Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen in final practice (FP3). Räikkönen broke the all-time fastest lap at Spa by .587 of a second. The previous mark of 1:44.503 was set by Jarno Trulli in his Toyota during the second round of qualifying for the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix. Hamilton’s pole-winning time crushed the eight-year-old record by 1.95 seconds.

With one record broken, Hamilton’s speed tied him for another. The pole was the 68th of Hamilton’s career, tying him with Michael Schumacher for the most poles in Formula One history. It was also Hamilton’s seventh pole this season and his fourth at Spa, earned by .242 of a second over runner-up Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari. Hamilton will make his 200th grand prix start Sunday in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Before qualifying, Grosjean, Magnussen and the rest of their Formula One counterparts had one final practice to dial-in their racecars for a quick lap around the track.

Magnussen and Grosjean ran the same program in FP3, beginning with a reconnaissance lap on Pirelli Cinturato Green intermediate tires followed by a stint on Yellow softs and a final stint on Red supersofts.

Grosjean set the 13th-fastest time with a 1:46.196 on the 10th of his 14 laps. Magnussen tallied 13 laps and also earned his best time on his 10th lap – a 1:46.690 that put him 17th overall. Both drivers earned their quick times utilizing the Red supersofts.

Räikkönen’s quick FP3 time of 1:43.916 was .197 of a second better than his nearest pursuer, Vettel.

Romain Grosjean

“Yesterday we tried a few downforce levels and, clearly, we had one that was far too light and it made the car tricky to drive. Today I’m very happy with myself and the team. It was a hell of a lap in qualifying. I could’ve done better with the tow, but I wasn’t quite close enough to the car in front of me to get the advantage on the straight line. The rest of the lap was pretty amazing. It’s the best we could do, to be fair. The car felt OK setup-wise. I pushed really hard, but on the low-drag circuits we’ve been struggling a little bit. It’s going to be a long race tomorrow with a lot happening. Nobody has real information about tire degradation and from the few laps I did yesterday on high fuel, the car felt OK. I’m looking forward to it.”

Kevin Magnussen

“Qualifying was OK. The last run I didn’t put the lap together, which was a bit of a shame. I don’t think it would’ve changed so much anyway, but it’s never so good when you don’t get your lap together. In the end, I think the gap was too big to do anything. Only Romain was within reach, really. It’s not a bad position for tomorrow’s race to try and fight for points. Not a lot has to happen at the front to get us into the points. We don’t really know how the car is in race trim, but we’ll see tomorrow. I don’t expect it to be too different from today. We should be able to fight for points.”

Gunther Steiner

“Yesterday we would’ve taken this result, but you always want more. This morning it looked good, and from yesterday we turned it around. Everybody did a great job. We ended up 12th and 13th and we were very close to 11th. Tomorrow, from these positions, we have free tire choice, so we’ll see what we can do.”

Force India

Force India delivered a strong performance in today’s qualifying session as Sergio Perez ended the day in eighth place ahead of Esteban Ocon in ninth.

SERGIO PEREZ

“I am a bit disappointed with my lap in Q3. I was close to Raikkonen in sector one, but when he aborted his lap in sector two I ended up being too close to him. As a result, I lost of a lot of aerodynamic load and that cost me a couple of tenths. I believe we had the pace to be ahead of the Renault today, but I still think we are in a good position for tomorrow. Spa is a place where anything can happen so it will be important to stay out of trouble and take the opportunities that come our way. The first lap can be really messy: not just in turn one but also at Les Combes, when the pack bunches up again. I think we can be strong tomorrow and I really hope we can get the result that the team deserves.”

ESTEBAN OCON

“I think a better result was possible today. From Q2 onwards I started to lose some grip and we need to analyse and understand what happened. I was three tenths faster on my Q2 lap compared to Q3 so we didn’t maximise things and I’m not totally satisfied. However, I feel confident about the race. The car is working well and we have a quick race car, especially in the first and final sectors. That will help us tomorrow. It’s a track that encourages good racing and I think there will be opportunities tomorrow and some close battles.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

“We achieved the objective of getting both cars inside the top ten, which sets us up nicely for a strong race tomorrow. I don’t think our final laps in Q3 were optimal and there was a bit more potential in the car, but the important thing is that we are well placed to score good points. We’ve focussed on setting the car up to race well and hopefully that will pay dividends tomorrow. The forecast suggests we will have similar weather tomorrow with a low risk of rain so if we can make a clean start we have every chance to convert our speed into a solid result for both cars.“

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“I was really happy with my lap in Q3, it couldn’t have been better to be honest as I feel I put everything together and got the best performance out of the car possible. I think the lap felt better than P5, last year I was P2 and I think it felt just as good this year, but I’m happy with the result anyway and would say it was a perfect qualifying. I am positively surprised we are so close to Ferrari, Lewis was way ahead but in the race I think we can be closer so perhaps a good result is possible. Our strength is in sector 2 so we will work even harder there to improve a bit but in general the balance of the car was great and that allowed me to execute a very good Qualifying session. Although the car felt good today I still think we need a bit of luck to do something special tomorrow. For now it looks like it will be a dry race so let’s hope that changes overnight and I think then we can fight properly. On my fast laps I was concentrating too much but on my in lap I could see the orange crowd and smoke from all the fans, this is amazing to see. As I left the pit lane there was a guy on the fence in all orange waving me on, it’s awesome.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“We were a bit off in Q1 but I knew there was more time and then in Q2 we got closer to the pace that we needed. Unfortunately in Q3, when you really start to get everything out of it, we couldn’t get much more. I felt like if I pushed more in one part of the track it killed me in another part so I didn’t really feel we had the car to complete one lap at 100%. I just felt a little bit limited with the balance. But I’m going to be optimistic and say, if that’s the case maybe that means we have got a more consistent car for the race. If we’re not getting the peak out of the tyre maybe we can sustain a relatively good pace for longer than the others, so that’s what I’m betting on.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“I think fifth and sixth were unfortunately the predictable outcome of today’s Qualifying but both drivers delivered the maximum they could. Max in particular had a very strong last run, and in locking out the third row of the grid hopefully we can capitalise on any opportunities tomorrow. It should be an interesting race and there can always be a weather element here in Spa, you never know. With a huge amount of ‘home’ support and an enormous crowd that has turned out to support Max this weekend that’s hopefully worth a few tenths too.”

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula One Team drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Jolyon Palmer both qualified in the top ten for the Pirelli Belgian Grand Prix, the second time this season that both cars made it into Q3. Nico set the seventh-fastest time, a 1min 44.982secs. Jolyon Palmer had looked poised for a similar performance, after setting the P7 time in both FP3 and Q2, however a gearbox issue prevented him from setting a time in Q3, meaning he was classified P10.

Nico Hülkenberg

“I’m very pleased with qualifying as I haven’t been able to get the set-up exactly where I wanted it, yet I could still get a P7 time when it mattered. We were still working on set-up today as I haven’t been able to find that sweet spot where everything’s working at its best. I still don’t think we found the best solution, yet I was very positively surprised that we could squeeze a P7 out of it. It’s a good effort from the team; tomorrow’s going to be a full race. It’ll be head down and pedal hard.”

Jolyon Palmer

“I’ve been in a really good place with the RS17 all weekend, easily the best all year. I’ve had strong confidence in the car, it’s felt really well balanced and we haven’t had to make many changes, so this bodes well for the future. We had a gearbox problem in Q3, which came after a couple of issues with a clutch sensor, so despite all that it’s a positive that we made it into the top ten for qualifying. Without the Q3 issue, P7 was definitely on the cards with the pace we’d shown. I’m hoping for points tomorrow.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

How was the overall performance for the team?

The team’s overall performance was very good, for the third race weekend in a row we have had the fourth quickest car and this bodes well for the remainder of the season. Jolyon was happy with his car from the first laps of the weekend and although Nico has struggled a little more with an inconsistent balance, he got the most out of it in qualifying.

Nico struggled a little bit more than Jo with his car balance. He wasn’t as comfortable, sometimes needing adjustments with a little too much understeer and sometimes lacking rear end. At the end of the day he was able to extract the most and get in a good place for tomorrow’s race.

What was the issue with Jolyon’s car?

We are still investigating what went wrong with the gearbox. It’s a real shame for Jolyon, without this incident he could have started from a very comfortable P7. He’s had a very good, very straightforward and competitive weekend and it’s truly unfortunate he wasn’t able to make the most of his potential today, through no fault of his own.

What are the considerations for tomorrow’s race?

After yesterday’s rain and the threat of a repeat today, the forecast looks good. However, as ever in Spa-Francorchamps, we’ll keep a close eye on the radar.

Toro Rosso

Carlos Sainz

“I’m a bit disappointed with ending up P14 in today’s qualifying because we’ve had a good weekend up until now; I’ve been on it since FP1, always in the top ten and doing very good laps. Today’s qualifying was more of the same … we were starting to think a top ten qualifying was possible here, but when you see yourself only P14, it’s quite frustrating. I think I extracted the maximum out of the car so we just need to keep pushing. We will see what we’re capable of doing tomorrow – it’s been a good weekend so far, so there’s no reason to think we can’t go forward! – and hopefully we can fish some points!

Daniil Kvyat (will serve a twenty position grid penalty tomorrow)

“I haven’t driven much this weekend, so it’s not been easy – in this morning’s FP3 we had an issue with the PU and I have to say the guys did a great job to get the engine changed in time for Quali! I tried to do the best lap I could but I wasn’t feeling totally comfortable and we were only able to end up P17… I haven’t even done a single long-run, so it’s difficult to say what to expect for tomorrow. We also have a grid penalty so we will be starting from the back, but we will try our best and see where we end up.”

James Key (Technical Director)

“Today hasn’t been the day we were looking for, we were more comfortable with our progress on Friday and generally ok this morning in FP3, at least with Carlos. We found the issues that stopped Daniil from running yesterday and had them corrected overnight only to have an engine failure just a few laps into the FP3 session. So, sadly for him, he’s had no real reference points at all this weekend, no long-runs on the softer tryes or shorter runs on the Ultra Soft tyre prior to qualifying, so his weekend has been thoroughly compromised and the team apologizes to him for that. Of course, we’ll try and do our best for him tomorrow from where we start after the penalty for the 5th PU. I’d like to thank all the mechanics, who so quickly changed Daniil’s engine between the end of FP3 and the start of qualifying, enabling us to get the car out and cover two runs in Q1. It was an absolutely fantastic job and, as always, we know we can rely on them to turn it around when we have an emergency. For Carlos, we had a similar balance on the car to yesterday. Generally, it seemed to be okay in FP3 so we went through the programme as planned and got the information we needed from the session. In Quali, we looked okay in Q1 and we were in the top ten at that point, but we didn’t make any progress beyond that point, Q1 was our quickest lap of the session and we couldn’t seem to find an extra bit of performance for Q2. We will have to look at where we missed something there, but it means that we didn’t progress to Q3 as hoped – we needed a few more tenths to do that today. We will now have a look into this and concentrate on what we do tomorrow from grid positions that are a little bit lower than expected and take it from there.”