Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Pundits doubt McLaren will axe Honda

"Honda still has to invent it"


29 March 2017 - 17h08, by GMM 

Two F1 pundits have played down reports McLaren could be about to sensationally dump Honda.

Given the great British team’s disastrous start to its third season with the Japanese marque, rumours swept the Melbourne paddock that talks between McLaren and Mercedes have now begun.

McLaren didn’t deny it, and team boss Eric Boullier sounded pessimistic that Honda can fix the situation.

"When are we going to have a good engine? I don’t know," the Belgian daily La Derniere Heure quoted him saying.

"Honda still has to invent it," Boullier added.

"That they are not happy is quite clear," former F1 driver Christian Klien told Austrian broadcaster Servus TV.

"But this is something they need to solve, because I do not believe they will find a new partner so quickly. There are also contracts that are very important," he added.

Another former driver turned F1 pundit, Christian Danner, agrees.

"While very complicated with these power units, changing engine supplier is technically possible," he told German broadcaster RTL, "but it would be almost an act of violence."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1