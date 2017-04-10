Logo
F1 - Pundit questions Ferrari wing ’flex’

"If I was one of the other teams..."


10 April 2017 - 11h41, by GMM 

Former F1 driver Christian Danner has raised doubts about the legality of Ferrari’s 2017 car.

The Maranello team is raising eyebrows for the step it has managed to take since last year, powering Sebastian Vettel to the joint lead in the championship after two races.

But on-board camera footage of the red racer has shown flexibility of both the front wing elements and floor.

Danner, a pundit for German television RTL, said: "If I was one of the other teams, I would want it (the Ferrari) checked."



