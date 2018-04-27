Logo
F1 - Prost sells Formula E stake to focus on F1

"It was difficult to do everything with Formula E and F1"


27 April 2018 - 10h36, by GMM 

Alain Prost has sold his stake in Renault’s Formula E team e.dams in order to focus exclusively on F1.

That is the news of the French sports daily L’Equipe, reporting that the quadruple world champion will continue in his role as special advisor at Renault’s works F1 team.

"It was difficult to do everything with Formula E and F1, even physically with all the travelling," Prost said.

"It turns out that when Renault made the decision to focus on F1, it made sense that I follow with about the same timing."

Prost, however, insisted he still believes in Formula E, and will remain on a strategic panel.

As for the works F1 team, he said: "We are about where we thought we would be. It’s a first step, and the second one starts now."



