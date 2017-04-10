Alain Prost says he is working hard to help the works Renault team make progress in F1.

The French carmaker had a difficult return to full works status last year, but Nico Hulkenberg has been recruited as the top driver while F1 legend Prost is now an official advisor.

German Hulkenberg qualified a strong seventh in Shanghai.

And Prost said that through his relationship with Renault via the Formula E series, he could not resist getting closer to the F1 team.

"I wanted to hold back from formula one, but this new role was interesting for me," he told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"I’m not a part of the team, but I look at everything from a distance."

But on his precise role, quadruple world champion Prost remains cagey.

"What we call the role was for a long time open, but briefly I take care of anything that makes us better," he said.

"This can be talking with the drivers, marketing, but also the whole picture behind the scenes. I wanted a role with some distance from the daily business, so I have the best overview.

"Part of my job is also not to tell the press exactly what I do," Prost smiled. "But you can count on it that we have a lot to do."