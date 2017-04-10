Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Prost relishing Renault advisor role

"I wanted to hold back from formula one, but..."


10 April 2017 - 09h54, by GMM 

Alain Prost says he is working hard to help the works Renault team make progress in F1.

The French carmaker had a difficult return to full works status last year, but Nico Hulkenberg has been recruited as the top driver while F1 legend Prost is now an official advisor.

German Hulkenberg qualified a strong seventh in Shanghai.

And Prost said that through his relationship with Renault via the Formula E series, he could not resist getting closer to the F1 team.

"I wanted to hold back from formula one, but this new role was interesting for me," he told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"I’m not a part of the team, but I look at everything from a distance."

But on his precise role, quadruple world champion Prost remains cagey.

"What we call the role was for a long time open, but briefly I take care of anything that makes us better," he said.

"This can be talking with the drivers, marketing, but also the whole picture behind the scenes. I wanted a role with some distance from the daily business, so I have the best overview.

"Part of my job is also not to tell the press exactly what I do," Prost smiled. "But you can count on it that we have a lot to do."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1