F1 - Prost confirms apology to Verstappen

"I personally apologised to Max"


31 August 2017 - 08h45, by GMM 

F1 legend Alain Prost has revealed he apologised to Max Verstappen.

The apology followed the latest Renault engine problem for Red Bull’s incredibly frustrated young Dutch driver.

"I personally apologised to Max," said quadruple world champion Prost, who is an advisor for engine supplier Renault.

"I also apologised to Red Bull Racing. Not all of the six failures were our fault, but four of them were. And that’s four too many," he told Canal Plus.

Prost denied any suggestion that it is an overly aggressive cockpit style that is contributing to Verstappen’s run of technical failures.

"We often see inside a team that one driver has more bad luck than the other, for no apparent reason," he said.

"We are very unhappy about the incidents and must finally solve the problem," Prost continued.



