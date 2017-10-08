Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Professional’ Williams team would keep me - Massa

"I still believe I can give a lot to the team"


8 October 2017 - 14h55, by GMM 

Felipe Massa seems unhappy with the Williams team.

Earlier at Suzuka, team official Paddy Lowe said that while the Brazilian veteran is still in the running for 2018, Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta will be tested "in the next few weeks".

Another rumour is that Pascal Wehrlein could get Massa’s seat, perhaps as part of a discount on Williams’ expensive Mercedes engine bill.

Massa said in Japan: "I’m concerned that the team could choose a path that could bring difficulties for the team.

"I think Lance (Stroll) has made a lot of progress through the year so perhaps Williams should keep the current lineup," he added.

So when asked about Lowe’s admission that plenty of candidates are under consideration for the seat alongside Stroll next year, Massa said: "Paddy knows what’s best for the team.

"Unfortunately, this is just formula one. I think if Williams acts professionally, they will leave everything as it is."

Massa, 36, actually retired at the end of last year, and only returned to Williams when Valtteri Bottas headed to Mercedes at the last moment.

Asked why he is now so keen to stay in F1 for another year, Massa explained: "In the past three years the cars did not suit my driving style.

"There was not much grip, the tyres did not work in a good way — it was not fun and I could not compensate with my style.

"Now, when I can feel that I can push to the maximum, the motivation increases. I still believe I can give a lot to the team," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (540 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (127 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1