Keeping Michael Schumacher out of the public eye for the past three and a half years was in the F1 legend’s "interest".

That is the claim of Sabine Kehm, who is the seven time world champion’s manager working closely with the Schumacher family including his 18-year-old son Mick.

Over three years ago, former Ferrari and Mercedes driver Schumacher suffered brain injuries in a skiing fall, and since then the German has not been seen or heard from publicly.

Kehm told Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland that the policy of radio silence will continue.

"Michael consistently drew a clear line between the public and the private, which was always accepted by the fans and the media.

"The decision to protect privacy from the public now has been made in Michael’s interest," she said.