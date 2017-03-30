Logo
F1 - Prince invites Ecclestone to Bahrain GP

"He’s still going to be in a position to contribute"


30 March 2017 - 14h26, by GMM 

Bernie Ecclestone will attend his first race of the 2017 season in Bahrain next month.

It is not unusual for the 86-year-old to skip some of the early-season ’flyaway’ grands prix, but his absence was felt particularly in Australia as it was the first race since he was ousted as F1 chief executive.

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that the Briton will be in Bahrain, the third round of the season, having been invited by the Crown Prince.

Recently, the Bahraini prince attended Ecclestone’s surprise farewell party, organised by Flavio Briatore.

When asked in Melbourne what it was like to be at a grand prix with Ecclestone no longer running the sport, Red Bull boss Christian Horner smiled: "How do you know he’s not still in charge?

"I think in the role that he has, he’s still going to be in a position to contribute," added Horner, referring to Ecclestone’s new role as chairman emeritus.

"I’m sure he’ll be at some forthcoming events and I think hopefully the new owners can use him constructively and beneficially to build on the good work that’s already been done."



