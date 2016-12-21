Logo
WTCC - Priaulx : Lewis Hamilton is a touring car fan

The two british men have met


21 December 2016 - 10h41, by Emmanuel Touzot 

Three-time FIA World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx has recalled a conversation with Lewis Hamilton when the Formula Once ace revealed that he “rates” touring car racing.

Priaulx claimed a hat trick of WTCC titles between 2005 and 2007 and has got to know his fellow British racer over the years.

Speaking during the WTCC Night of Champions event in Doha, Qatar, last month, Priaulx said: “I spoke to Lewis Hamilton about [the WTCC] and he told me he really rates touring car racing because it’s real racing with a lot of overtaking. You have to battle all the time and with success ballast and reverse grids it’s never really easy but really positive for the sport. And at the end of it you’re a world champion and that’s something special.”

While Priaulx has gone on to achieve success in the FIA World Endurance Championship, his protégé Josh Files is considering a campaign in the new-for-2017 WTCC-2 category.



