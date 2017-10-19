Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Pressure on Hamilton’s shoulders in Austin - Glock

"Their car is on par or better than Mercedes on many tracks"


19 October 2017 - 13h12, by GMM 

The pressure has switched from Sebastian Vettel to Lewis Hamilton’s shoulders ahead of the US grand prix.

That is the view of Timo Glock, a former F1 driver who will be in the Austin paddock this weekend as a television pundit.

The German, who now races in DTM, is referring to the fact that after a horror tour of Asia for Ferrari, Hamilton is now leading the championship by a huge 59 points with four races to go.

It means the Mercedes driver could actually wrap up the title this weekend.

But when referring to Vettel and his points deficit, Glock said: "He has nothing left to lose.

"The pressure is now on Mercedes really to give Lewis Hamilton a car that works at every race. As for Ferrari and Sebastian, they have no more pressure.

"They just have to give it everything — there’s nothing else they can do," Glock, a former Toyota and Marussia driver, told Speed Week.

But he said it is a shame Vettel’s championship campaign fell apart in Singapore, Malaysia and Japaan in September and October.

"Their car is on par or better than Mercedes on many tracks," said Glock.

"It would have been nice if we had seen a mega fight to the end."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1