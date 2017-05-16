Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Press hails ’epic’ Hamilton-Vettel duel

"This is what we want to see in formula one"


16 May 2017 - 14h19, by GMM 

F1’s international press has hailed the return of a close battle for the world championship.

In recent years, Mercedes has utterly dominated at the front, but this year Lewis Hamilton is fighting back at Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel’s points lead after five races.

Italy’s La Repubblica said the Spanish grand prix last weekend "rekindled memories of the past after years of boredom in formula one".

Indeed, even with the top teams unveiling major car improvements for Barcelona, Hamilton noted that "It’s strange that we are still within a tenth of a second".

"This is what we want to see in formula one," his boss Toto Wolff added.

Germany’s Bild agreed after Barcelona: "This is Hamilton’s toughest fight — wheel to wheel victory against Vettel.

"For three years he raced only against Rosberg but it is obvious that only now is he having to give everything to win."

L’Equipe, the famous French sports daily, added: "This was a rarely spectacular, dramatic, exciting grand prix with a formidable winner. But the difference with the man in red was ultimately tiny."

La Gazzetta dello Sport, another famous sports newspaper from Italy, noted: "Hamilton and Vettel is an epic rivalry that reminds of Federer and Nadal, or Ronaldo and Messi.

"Vettel fought like a warrior, wheel to wheel with Hamilton who has rediscovered the intensity of his golden days."

And Corriere della Sera continued: "Hamilton celebrated at the end, but this world championship is open as never before.

"They are two champions who could not be more different in character but each testify that even in a technological F1, the drivers are still crucial."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1