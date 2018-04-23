Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Porsche to decide on F1 entry after May - Berger

"They are just waiting for the new engine regulations"


23 April 2018 - 10h15, by GMM 

Porsche is considering entering formula one in 2021.

That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who is now the boss of the German touring car series DTM.

Recently, footage emerged of Porsche’s successful attempt to unofficially break the F1 circuit record at Spa-Francorchamps with its modified Le Mans car (pictured above).

It is just more evidence that the German carmaker is eyeing F1’s proposed engine rule changes for 2021.

"Porsche is thinking about a formula one entry for 2021," Berger told Auto Bild.

"They are just waiting for the new engine regulations, which should be published in May, and then will decide," he added.

F1 owner Liberty Media’s sporting boss Ross Brawn said the sport would welcome Porsche to the grid.

"We want to have big names like Porsche in formula one and are creating the environment for it," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1