F1 - Pirelli wants wet track for Barcelona test

"With a greater footprint, the possibility of aquaplaning increases"


15 February 2017 - 13h55, by GMM 

F1’s official tyre supplier wants a full day of official winter testing to take place on a wet track.

There will be only eight days of official running in Barcelona before Melbourne, and teams are traditionally nervous in the winter about losing pre-season mileage due to rain.

Indeed, Pirelli chief Paul Hembery chuckled that his biggest fear for the forthcoming testing is "snow".

But with the big rules changes for 2017, including the physically much bigger tyres, Pirelli F1 manager Mario Isola said the Italian brand actually wants some wet running.

"With a greater footprint, the possibility of aquaplaning increases," he is quoted by the Spanish sports daily Marca.

"That is why we have asked the FIA that the fourth day of the first week of testing in Montmelo be on a wet track, so that we can continue to develop.

"On the other side the bigger tyres this year will clear more water and I hope the performance of the intermediate and extreme rain tyres is getting better," Isola added.



