Pirelli is not keen on a proposal to fully liberalise the way teams use tyres in formula one.

Currently, there are tight restrictions on how teams can select and race the compounds brought to races by Pirelli.

But F1 legend and Renault advisor Alain Prost thinks giving them more freedom would be an easy way to spice up the show.

Pirelli F1 chief Mario Isola doesn’t think so.

"If you just picked the hardest tyre, you could maybe do the whole race without stopping," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"And if that is possible, most would head in that direction."

And he also rejected Prost’s idea that drivers be able to make up a tyre ’set’ from multiple compounds.

"This might work on a GT car, but formula one cars are too sensitive," Isola insisted.