Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Pirelli could stay in F1 after 2019 - boss

"In formula one, we work first of all on safety"


16 May 2018 - 14h56, by GMM 

Pirelli boss Marco Tronchetti Provera says the Italian brand wants to stay in formula one.

Currently, the tyre company is under contract to be F1’s sole supplier until the end of 2019.

"We remain willing to be in formula one, if the economic conditions are the same," Pirelli CEO Tronchetti Provera is quoted by Sky Italia.

He said Pirelli’s work in F1 in recent years was "exceptional, thanks also to the work of our engineers whose skills are recognised by the drivers".

"In formula one, we work first of all on safety and then on performance. They are our two drivers," he added.

The Pirelli boss said his intention is to keep the brand in F1 beyond 2019, but "If the costs become excessive, there are many other races we are passionate about".

"We can continue to race all over the world in other races," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1