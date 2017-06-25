Logo
F1 - Pirelli could introduce even softer tyre for 2018

"We could have done three races with this tyre."


25 June 2017 - 11h24, by GMM 

Grumblings about Pirelli have returned to the F1 paddock.

Not too long ago, the complaint about the official F1 supplier was that its tyres degraded too quickly.

But now, although grip has increased and drivers are able to push hard through a stint, the grumble is that the tyres being offered by Pirelli are too hard.

Referring to the recent Montreal race, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said of the so-called ’super soft’ compound: "We could have done three races with this tyre."

Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg agreed: "If you look at the tyres after 30 laps, they’re like new."

Part of the problem is the high tyre pressures demanded by Pirelli, but the Italian marque is reluctant to reduce them further, particularly with ever harsher kerbs.

Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports that one solution is that a new soft tyre - softer than the ’super’ and ’ultra’-soft - could be introduced, but that would not arrive until 2018.

The report said the new soft tyre could be called ’mega-soft’.



