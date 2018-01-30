Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Pirelli concerned about new Barcelona surface

Engineers going to Barcelona


30 January 2018 - 11h05, by GMM 

Pirelli is reportedly concerned that a new track surface in Barcelona could make pre-season F1 testing a challenge next month.

Just a month before F1’s only winter testing at the Spanish venue takes place, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week announced that a full resurfacing is "underway".

Italy’s Autosprint reports that sole F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has subsequently dispatched engineers to Barcelona to "re-examine the characteristics" of the new surface.

The report claims Barcelona has informed Pirelli that the surface is similar to the old one, but that the bedding-in process of new bitumen can be problematic.

Only Red Bull and Haas are now yet to announce officially that their cars will be launched prior to the start of Barcelona testing next month.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1