F1 - Pirelli axes hard tyres for Silverstone

"We agreed with the teams about the tyres for Spain"


19 May 2017 - 09h25, by GMM 

Pirelli has agreed to axe its selection of hard tyres for a forthcoming grand prix.

In Barcelona recently, drivers openly complained about the F1 supplier’s selection of compounds.

"In the drivers’ briefing we brought up the tyres because we would prefer not to have these hard tyres anymore — at any track.

"We’re supposed to use them in Silverstone but we’re going to try to stop that," the Red Bull driver added.

Now, Speed Week reports that the drivers have been successful in their campaign.

Pirelli’s Mario Isola said: "We agreed with the teams about the tyres for Spain.

"We only had data from the winter tests and it wasn’t enough. We also had to take into account the warmer temperatures compared to February and March," he explained."

Speed Week said the decision has been taken at Pirelli’s Milan headquarters to take the medium, soft and super-soft tyres to the British grand prix in July.



