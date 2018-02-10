Logo
F1 - Piquet tips Alonso to be Le Mans champion

’He is still one of the biggest stars of F1’


10 February 2018 - 12h23, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso’s former teammate thinks the Spaniard will win Le Mans this year.

Last year Alonso came close to winning the Indy 500, and this year he will try his hand at another leg of the elusive ’triple crown’ - the Le Mans 24 hours.

Ten years ago, the Spaniard was paired at Renault with Nelson Piquet Jr.

"Alonso has a strong character and he wants everything, he does not know how to share," the Brazilian is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"But sometimes a great driver has to be like that and he is a great driver.

"Over ten years ago he was champion but he is still one of the biggest stars of F1," Piquet added. "He will be Le Mans champion.

"They are changing the date so that he can race in Fuji and taking advantage of the moment and I would do the same with my eyes closed," he said.

"I respect his willingness to race at Indianapolis, Daytona and Le Mans, which he does not for fame but because he likes to compete.

"But he is also very intelligent, which you can see with how he changes the helmet with every race — it’s commercial, to sell more replicas," added Piquet.



