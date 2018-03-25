Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Piero Ferrari ’expects victory’ in 2018

"Our engineers assert that we have a good car"


25 March 2018 - 15h45, by GMM 

Ferrari thinks it has a winning car for 2018.

That is despite the clear qualifying defeat to Mercedes in Melbourne followed by a very lucky victory for Sebastian Vettel.

But Ferrari official Piero Ferrari, the son of founder Enzo, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I expect a victorious Ferrari.

"Our engineers assert that we have a good car and have made good progress. So even if Mercedes is not waiting for us, I expect results," he added.

Ferrari said the results in Australia cannot be taken too seriously in the context of the long 21 race calendar.

"The first race is not always meaningful," said the Italian. "But it’s like the first day of school — the other students notice immediately who has studied more during the holidays."

There is much talk in Melbourne about ’party mode’ button on the Mercedes steering wheel, but Nico Rosberg said the real ’party mode’ is Lewis Hamilton himself.

So with the Briton out of contract, might Ferrari consider luring him to Maranello for 2019?

Piero Ferrari answered: "He has bought various cars from us. I don’t know how many exactly, but the number is at least three. He comes to the factory, picks up his car and leaves.

"What does he have that others do not have? Instinct," he added. "Of course you need the right team and a good car to become world champion, but a true champion brings his own qualities. And Lewis obviously has a lot of them.

"From the outside Hamilton looks extravagant, but in truth he is not. It was similar with Michael Schumacher. He always seemed so closed, but in private at dinner, he was very sympathetic," Ferrari added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (303 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (254 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1