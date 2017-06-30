Sergio Perez is set to become the latest F1 father.

The news was reported by the newspaper Chancha, revealing that the Force India driver’s girlfriend Carola is expected to give birth after the 2017 season.

"I never speak about my private life, but I am in the best moment of my life and happier than ever," said the Mexican. "It is a great blessing."

Other fathers on the current F1 grid are Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Romain Grosjean and Felipe Massa.

Sergio Perez is 27.