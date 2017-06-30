Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez to be latest F1 father

"It is a great blessing"


30 June 2017 - 15h20, by GMM 

Sergio Perez is set to become the latest F1 father.

The news was reported by the newspaper Chancha, revealing that the Force India driver’s girlfriend Carola is expected to give birth after the 2017 season.

"I never speak about my private life, but I am in the best moment of my life and happier than ever," said the Mexican. "It is a great blessing."

Other fathers on the current F1 grid are Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Romain Grosjean and Felipe Massa.

Sergio Perez is 27.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1