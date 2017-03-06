Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez’s sponsor happy at Force India

"Force India has been doing a good job for many years now"


6 March 2017 - 14h05, by GMM 

Sergio Perez’s sponsor says he is happy to be supporting the Mexican at Force India.

The Silverstone based team, famous for making efficient use of its light resources, finished an admirable fourth overall in the championship last year.

But with the big rule changes for 2017, Force India struggled to make an impression in Barcelona testing last week.

"Force India has been doing a good job for many years now, consolidating these results year after year. They have never stopped surprising me," Carlos Slim Domit, of Perez’s Mexican backer Telmex, is quoted by Marca newspaper.

"I think that this year, from what I’ve heard from Checo, they are very excited about the results of the wind tunnel. I hope it continues to develop, it has been the case in the previous two years," Slim added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1