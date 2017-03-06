Sergio Perez’s sponsor says he is happy to be supporting the Mexican at Force India.

The Silverstone based team, famous for making efficient use of its light resources, finished an admirable fourth overall in the championship last year.

But with the big rule changes for 2017, Force India struggled to make an impression in Barcelona testing last week.

"Force India has been doing a good job for many years now, consolidating these results year after year. They have never stopped surprising me," Carlos Slim Domit, of Perez’s Mexican backer Telmex, is quoted by Marca newspaper.

"I think that this year, from what I’ve heard from Checo, they are very excited about the results of the wind tunnel. I hope it continues to develop, it has been the case in the previous two years," Slim added.