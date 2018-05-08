Sergio Perez insists he is not "frustrated" as he waits for another big chance at the very top of formula one.

The Mexican was signed up by then top-team McLaren for 2013, but the British team struggled and Perez left at the end of the season.

Now, the 28-year-old is among F1’s most reliable midfield runners, capturing regular unlikely podiums including his latest in Baku two weeks ago.

"Formula one is very unfair in that it depends less on the athlete than many other sports," the Force India driver is quoted by Spain’s Marca.

"It’s not like tennis for example, where it’s up to you. Even if you’re the best driver in the world you will not win if you don’t have the best car.

"But I do not feel frustrated because I am aware of how lucky I am and the great opportunity I have, and the great career I have had.

"Although I haven’t had a competitive car in my eight years in F1, I still know what I can do. It just depends on the cars I have in the coming years," he added.