Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez not frustrated although F1 ’unfair’

"It depends less on the athlete than many other sports"


8 May 2018 - 12h47, by GMM 

Sergio Perez insists he is not "frustrated" as he waits for another big chance at the very top of formula one.

The Mexican was signed up by then top-team McLaren for 2013, but the British team struggled and Perez left at the end of the season.

Now, the 28-year-old is among F1’s most reliable midfield runners, capturing regular unlikely podiums including his latest in Baku two weeks ago.

"Formula one is very unfair in that it depends less on the athlete than many other sports," the Force India driver is quoted by Spain’s Marca.

"It’s not like tennis for example, where it’s up to you. Even if you’re the best driver in the world you will not win if you don’t have the best car.

"But I do not feel frustrated because I am aware of how lucky I am and the great opportunity I have, and the great career I have had.

"Although I haven’t had a competitive car in my eight years in F1, I still know what I can do. It just depends on the cars I have in the coming years," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1