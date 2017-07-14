Logo
F1 - Perez not committing to Force India for 2018

"It’s too early to talk about it"


14 July 2017 - 10h00, by GMM 

Sergio Perez is not ready to commit to Force India for 2018.

Last year, the Mexican turned down an offer from Renault but now he admits the driver market looks more interesting ahead of next season.

"It’s too early to talk about it," he told the Spanish daily Marca at Silverstone.

"But for now I have no contract with anyone next year."

When asked about the Renault offer, Perez answered: "Today we know that in formula one you can only win with Mercedes or Ferrari.

"Ferrari is perhaps the best team, but obviously we have to see what the possibilities are. Probably in August or September I will have a clearer picture."

Recently, Alonso said the 2018 market is actually more wide open than it appears on paper, and Perez does not disagree.

"There are many options this year," he admitted. "Probably more than in previous years.

"It will be an interesting market because there are many possibilities."



