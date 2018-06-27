Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Paul Ricard unsure over Mistral chicane axe

"It was one of the most important places of the race"


27 June 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 

Paul Ricard boss Stephane Clair sounds unsure about whether the French grand prix venue should axe its controversial ’Mistral chicane’.

Many drivers called on the FIA and circuit officials to leave the long Mistral straight unimpeded next year for a high-speed spectacle and extra character.

The FIA has vowed to consider the idea but thinks the chicane actually inspired many overtaking moves in Sunday’s race.

"Whoever had the idea of the chicane did not have a bad idea, given the amount of overtaking," Clair told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"And the spectators who were there told us ’Well played’, because it was one of the most important places of the race.

"Looking back, I think we were right to insist and believe in our ideas and analysis," he added.

A much bigger problem at Paul Ricard last weekend was the traffic jams, with many fans actually doing a u-turn in the queue rather than wait to enter the circuit.

Clair said it will all be discussed with the FIA, but he said Paul Ricard is actually not responsible for the roads.

"We are waiting for this sequence of three grands prix to end before meeting again and discussing," he said. "We will listen."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC