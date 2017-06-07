Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Paul Ricard set for mid-year 2018 date

"As soon as it becomes known, we will begin selling tickets"


7 June 2017 - 11h09, by GMM 

Paul Ricard is heading for a mid-year race date for the return of the French grand prix next year.

That is the claim of race promoter Christian Estrosi, who revealed to France’s Auto Hebdo that he met with new F1 CEO Chase Carey recently in Monaco.

"In our conversation, I paid particular attention to the choice of the date for the grand prix, because it depends largely on the success of the race.

"We are now discussing the period from late June to mid July, and now FOM and FIA will offer us a specific date," he added.

"As soon as it becomes known, we will begin selling tickets."

Estrosi said Carey is also keen to ensure that each country’s grand prix accurately reflects the local culture.

"Chase wants the grand prix at Paul Ricard in the first instance to be truly French," he said.

"He wants the Spanish grand prix to reflect Catalonia and Barcelona, Italy to reflect Milan and Lombardy, and so on.

"He wants a national character and I really like his proposed approach," said Estrosi.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1