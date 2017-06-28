Logo
F1 news

F1 - Paul Ricard could remove Mistral chicane for F1

"It would be more sensational if..."


28 June 2017 - 12h20, by GMM 

Paul Ricard could be set to reinstate the entire length of the famous Mistral straight for next year’s French GP return.

Last year, as it emerged that the circuit will host the first French grand prix for a decade in 2018, reports said a chicane would in fact divide the two halves of the famous Mistral straight.

But France’s L’Equipe says that decision could now be up for review.

"It would be more sensational if we arrived with more speed at the Signes corner," French driver Esteban Ocon said.

"But if it (the chicane) stays, there is another opportunity for overtaking," the Force India driver added.

The French sports daily said a final decision will be taken after consultations with "other drivers and teams".



F1
