Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Palmer ’under pressure’ to deliver - Abiteboul

"He has a contract for the year"


15 June 2017 - 09h41, by GMM 

Cyril Abiteboul has admitted Jolyon Palmer is under "pressure" to "deliver" for Renault in 2017.

The British driver is yet to score a single point versus teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s 18 so far, amid rumours he could be ousted mid-season.

"Jolyon must deliver," boss Abiteboul told the French broadcaster Canal Plus.

"He has a contract for the year, now he has to deliver like everyone else," he added.

"The obligation was first on the team — we had to give him a car that runs well to allow him enough kilometres to do a good job on the weekend, which we did.

"There was really our priority to have reliability, which was putting pressure on us. We put pressure on him as well but it must be positive.

"So I will not start making threats on a driver who does not need that at this stage," Abiteboul said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1