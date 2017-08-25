Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Palmer pushing to keep Renault seat

"I know I can do it"


25 August 2017 - 10h26, by GMM 

Jolyon Palmer says he is determined to try to keep his place at Renault for 2018.

The Briton has scored zero points this year while his teammate Nico Hulkenberg amassed a tidy tally of 26.

Linked with Palmer’s place for 2018 are Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and even Robert Kubica.

"Honestly I have no idea who it will be," Hulkenberg said at Spa.

Palmer is not writing off his chances of turning his 2017 season around.

"Last year the second half of the season was better than the first, and that’s what I need now," he said.

"I know I can do it and the car is now more competitive than before. So that’s what I have to do.

"The situation is the same for me as it was last year, when I also did not think about the following season but instead concentrated on racing and getting good results," Palmer added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1