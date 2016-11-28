Prema Racing is delighted to announce their driver line-up for the upcoming 2017 GP2 Series. In an effort to defend the team and driver titles achieved this season, the Vicenza-based squad will rely on an extremely talented combination. For next season, Prema will field Ferrari Driver Academy prospects Charles Leclerc and Antonio Fuoco, who will line-up for their first year in the series.

19-year-old , Leclerc, from Monte Carlo just won the 2016 GP3 Series and will be partnered with the quick 20-year-old Italian, who will be back with Prema after a positive stint in 2013 and 2014 between Formula Renault and Formula 3. Preparations for the 2017 season will begin as early as this week, with the running of the first post season test session at Abu Dhabi.

René Rosin, Team Principal: “We are happy and proud for the trust that the Ferrari Driver Academy has given to our team. Being able to collaborate with two extremely talented youngsters like Charles and Antonio is highly motivating for the team, and we will provide them with our best support, aiming for more outstanding achievements. We know Antonio well because he already raced for us in the past when he cruised to the 2013 Formula Renault Alps title. But we also know Charles: we really appreciated him as a rival in Formula 3 and we saw him perform impressively in his rookie GP3 Series season. So after completing an extraordinary 2016, Prema is set for a new challenge involving two brilliant racing prospects. The GP2 Series is renowned for being a tough fit for rookies, but we are convinced that Antonio and Charles have all what it takes to emerge in the short term.”

Charles Leclerc: “I am delighted to line-up for the 2017 GP2 Series with Prema and with the Ferrari Driver Academy. I can’t wait to start preparations for this new and exciting challenge. After having completed my GP3 experience in the best possible way, I will continue to give my 100 percent to keep bringing home positive results. I am sure that the support of the reigning champion team, which also finished 1-2 in the 2016 driver standings, will prove crucial.”

Antonio Fuoco: “Entering the GP2 Series in 2017 will be particularly exciting, and doing it with an Italian team which is also the reigning champion will provide some additional motivations for me to do well. I already raced with Prema in the past and I am aware of the high performance level of their cars, as confirmed by the outstanding results they got this season. I think that combining the potential of both the team and the Ferrari Driver Academy, we will definitely get some great satisfactions and continue in our personal and professional growth”.