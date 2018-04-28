Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Overtaking changes for 2019 unlikely - report

"The FIA needs 18 yes votes to push through the proposal"


28 April 2018 - 09h48, by GMM 

Car changes to make overtaking easier in 2019 are unlikely to be approved.

That is the claim of Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, reporting that proposed tweaks to the front and rear wings in particular will be put to a fax vote on Monday.

Correspondent Michael Schmidt said: "The FIA needs 18 yes votes to push through the proposal.

"The teams have 12 votes, but Ferrari controls five of them — one for themself, one each for Haas and Sauber, one for the sponsor representative Marlboro and one for the race organiser Monza.

"As Ferrari is an opponent of the change, everything will probably remain the same," Schmidt added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1