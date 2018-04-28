Car changes to make overtaking easier in 2019 are unlikely to be approved.

That is the claim of Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, reporting that proposed tweaks to the front and rear wings in particular will be put to a fax vote on Monday.

Correspondent Michael Schmidt said: "The FIA needs 18 yes votes to push through the proposal.

"The teams have 12 votes, but Ferrari controls five of them — one for themself, one each for Haas and Sauber, one for the sponsor representative Marlboro and one for the race organiser Monza.

"As Ferrari is an opponent of the change, everything will probably remain the same," Schmidt added.