Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Østberg out of Corsica

"We were not guaranteed to get the proper Tarmac suspension"


25 March 2017 - 09h34, by www.wrc.com 

Mads Østberg will miss next month’s WRC asphalt fixture in Corsica after being unable to test the latest suspension for his Ford Fiesta WRC.

The Norwegian is unwilling to head to the Che Guevara Energy Drink Tour de Corse (6 - 9 April) with what he believes is no opportunity to fight for a top result. He will return to the championship at Rally Argentina (27 - 30 April).

“It became clear a few days ago that we were not guaranteed to get the proper Tarmac suspension for our car to Corsica, and furthermore no time to test on Tarmac,” he said.

“There is no reason for us to do the rally only to drive the roads with untested material. Therefore I will enjoy a few weeks extra ‘daddy leave’ before Argentina, instead of pushing ahead to do a rally were we won`t stand a chance to get a result.”

Østberg debuted his OneBet-backed 2017-specification Fiesta at February’s Rally Sweden. He was always due to skip Rally Guanajuato Mexico earlier this month as he and his wife, Beate, celebrated the birth of their first child two weeks earlier.

He tested for two days on snow in Norway last week, focusing on the differential and suspension set-up, and is planning gravel work in Europe and Argentina ahead of the south American event.

“Snow and ice is, of course, not very relevant for the rest of the season but there were lots of things we couldn’t try in Sweden because of late delivery of the car and generally too little time to test before the event.

“After driving a couple of days here in Norway I already feel we have taken huge steps in knowing the car and set-up possibilities,” he added.

Argentina has been a strong rally for Østberg in recent years. He finished third in 2012 and second in 2015.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Finland
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC