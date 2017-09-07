Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Only nationality keeps Kvyat at Toro Rosso - Villeneuve

"He is still not at the level of Sainz"


7 September 2017 - 14h22, by GMM 

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve says he would not be surprised if Toro Rosso sweeps its driver lineup clean in the near future.

The French Canadian said he is not particularly impressed with either Carlos Sainz, who is linked with a switch to Renault or elsewhere, or Daniil Kvyat.

Villeneuve is especially critical of Russian Kvyat.

"He did not adapt to Red Bull, so he went back to Toro Rosso. But he did not bounce back," he told the Belgian website f1nal-lap.

"He is still not at the level of Sainz, and in addition, he does nothing but stupid things and never learns from them."

Indeed, Kvyat has scored only 4 of Toro Rosso’s 40 points this year, but Villeneuve says he is not very impressed with Spaniard Sainz either.

"He stays in a straight line — he’s the same driver he was three or four years ago," Villeneuve insisted.

"Also, he so often spits on Toro Rosso — ’the car is no good, I don’t want to be in the team’. I would not be surprised if these two do not continue for long in F1.

"(Pierre) Gasly is coming, but the chance that Kvyat stays is because Red Bull needs a Russian. Clearly he does not deserve his place this year. He’s there purely for political and media reasons," Villeneuve added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1