F1 news

F1 - Only Williams voted to tweak cars for overtaking

"Another suggestion was to allow DRS everywhere"


8 April 2018 - 13h36, by GMM 

An emergency meeting in Bahrain to improve the overtaking situation in formula one broke on Saturday without a solution being agreed.

Technical directors got together at the Sakhir circuit to discuss measures to make it easier for one car to pass another, following the unexciting Australian grand prix.

"They were unable to agree to any new rules" for 2019, Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports.

There were moves to make alterations to the front and rear wings, including a wider DRS slot that would have increased the speed boost from 20 to 25kph.

"Another suggestion was to allow DRS everywhere on the track," the report added.

But it emerges that every team except struggling Williams voted against making any short-term changes.

Auto Motor und Sport said: "There is still a small chance that teams will find solutions in the strategy group."



