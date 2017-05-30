Logo
F1 - Only Red Bull door closed for 2018 - Alonso

"If in June or July a team calls..."


30 May 2017 - 13h11, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says the only top team with closed doors for 2018 is Red Bull.

Amid McLaren-Honda’s crisis, the Spaniard skipped Monaco last weekend to do the Indy 500 and he admits he could be on the move within pitlane for next year.

"We’ll see. I would be lying if I told you now that I have a concrete plan," Alonso told Planeta Calleja.

"I could go to another team, I don’t know whether it is Mercedes or another. If Renault starts to dominate, I don’t know," he added.

"If in June or July a team calls I think we would have a chance but it’s all to be talked about," said Alonso.

"I think perhaps Red Bull is the only one that has doors a little closed because it already has young drivers with long contracts," he added.

Alonso says his future could also depend on F1’s new owners Liberty Media, amid plans to drastically expand the calendar beyond a scheduled 21 races for 2018.

"I have to see what they plan to do," he said. "I read that they want to make a championship of 25 races.

"When I started in F1 there were 16, now there are 20. If they tell me there are 25 I will retire," Alonso revealed.



