There is an upside to the departure of Frederic Vasseur as Renault team boss.

That is the claim of F1 legend and Renault team advisor Alain Prost, referring to Vasseur’s surprise exit ahead of the 2017 season.

Last season, now former Renault driver Kevin Magnussen hinted at political turmoil within the team, with Vasseur said to be at odds with Cyril Abiteboul.

Asked if Vasseur is a loss to Renault, Prost admitted: "Yes, it’s a shame.

"But I make one observation," the quadruple world champion told France’s Auto Hebdo. "When things do not work out, on one side or another, you take the consequences.

"For me, it’s hard to judge why it did not work, but the fact is that Fred is no longer there and the responsibilities now rest on Cyril’s shoulders. The benefit is that it is clear," Prost added.