WRC - Ogier wins in Monte-Carlo

M-Sport driver gets title defence off to perfect start in Principality


28 January 2018 - 13h25, by www.wrc.com 

Sébastien Ogier has got his FIA World Rally Championship title defence off to a winning start in Monte-Carlo this weekend, claiming a popular fifth consecutive triumph on home soil as he conquered treacherous conditions on the 2018 curtain-raiser.

The Frenchman came out of-the-blocks flying on Sunday morning’s first stage – taking in the legendary Col de Turini – to firmly stamp his authority on proceedings following a Saturday challenge from Ott Tänak, before backing off and carefully pacing himself to the finish.

Tänak completed a superb debut for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT by securing the runner-up spoils, 58.3sec adrift of M-Sport’s Ogier but 53.7sec clear of his own team-mate Jari-Matti Latvala, who made it a podium double for the Japanese manufacturer.

Following a difficult event for Citroën, Kris Meeke won the final speed test – the La Cabanette - Col de Braus live TV Power Stage – to claim five additional points, with Hyundai pairing Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen respectively scooping four points for second and three for third. Latvala picked up a couple of points for fourth, with rally winner Ogier banking the final Power Stage point in fifth.

More news to follow.



