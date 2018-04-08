Sébastien Ogier made it three FIA World Rally Championship victories in four rounds when he won the Corsica linea - Tour de Corse on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman led the three-day asphalt rally from start to finish in a Ford Fiesta and won by 36.1sec to increase his championship lead over Thierry Neuville.

After starting the final leg just a tenth of a second behind Ott Tänak, Neuville could not match the Estonian’s pace and the Hyundai i20 driver finished 31.4sec adrift of Tänak’s Toyota Yaris.

Esapekka Lappi won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris. Sébastien Loeb took four points for second in a Citroën C3 with Ogier claiming three in third. Kris Meeke, driving a C3, and Tänak took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.