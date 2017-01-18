Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Ogier wins Monte shakedown

New-era WRC cars take to the stages


18 January 2017 - 19h00, by www.wrc.com 

Sébastien Ogier was comfortably fastest in Wednesday evening’s shakedown at Rallye Monte-Carlo as the new-era World Rally Cars broke cover for the first time on mountain roads around Gap.

The Frenchman, appearing in public for the first time in M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta, set the pace on his first run through the 3.35km test just outside the town. He was 4.2sec quicker than Andreas Mikkelsen’s WRC 2 specification Skoda Fabia R5. Ott Tänak, M-Sport team-mate to Ogier, was a further 1.9sec behind.

Jari-Matti Latvala provided Toyota with a successful opening day back in the WRC by finishing fourth in his Yaris, 1.0sec behind Tänak. Hyundai team-mates Hayden Paddon and Dani Sordo filled the top six in i20 Coupes.

Conditions were mainly dry, in contrast to the snow expected on the higher altitude special stages during Friday and Saturday’s second and third legs.

Most drivers opted to save their studded tyres for the rally, using either unstudded winter tyres or super soft rubber, which is unlikely to be needed during the rally itself. As a result, shakedown gave few clues as to the performance level of the various teams.

“We chose to protect our winter tyres for the rally,” said Citroën’s Kris Meeke, whose quickest time was 20sec slower than Ogier and slowest of all the 2017-specification cars.

“We went on a slick, which is completely the wrong choice, but we want to keep our tyres for the rally. Normally we have enough studs, but in shakedown here, if you use them and you get a puncture or you damage one, that’s one gone and that can put you at a disadvantage.”

The leading times were:

1. Sébastien Ogier Ford Fiesta 2min 18.1sec
2. Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda Fabia R5 2min 22.3sec
3. Ott Tänak Ford Fiesta 2min 24.2sec
4. Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota Yaris 2min 25.2sec
5. Hayden Paddon Hyundai i20 Coupe 2min 25.8sec
6. Dani Sordo Hyundai i20 Coupe 2min 26.0sec
7. Juho Hänninen Toyota Yaris 2min 26.6sec
8. Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 Coupe 2min 26.9sec
9. Eric Camilli Ford Fiesta R5 2min 29.4sec
10. Jan Kopecky Skoda Fabia R5 2min 29.9sec



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Finland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Italia Sardegna
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Portugal
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Argentina
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC