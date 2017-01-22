Sébastien Ogier won his fourth consecutive Rallye Monte-Carlo on Sunday afternoon in a Ford Fiesta World Rally Car.

He opened the defence of his FIA World Rally Championship crown with a 2min 15.0sec victory on the four-day classic on snow and ice-covered roads in the French Alps. It was a dream debut for the Frenchman with the M-Sport World Rally Team.

Final day engine problems for Ott Tänak denied M-Sport a one-two. As he slipped to third, Jari-Matti Latvala finished second in a Toyota Yaris on the Japanese manufacturer’s return to WRC after a 17-year absence.

Thierry Neuville won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Stéphane Lefebvre took four points for second, while Juho Hänninen secured three. Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo took two and one point respectively.

